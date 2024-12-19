James Gunn Says "Battered Superman" Is A Metaphor For The United States Of America, Says Film Shares "Many Elements With 'Game Of Thrones' And It's "Not A Fascistic Power Fantasy"
Superman director James Gunn likely significantly injured the box office haul for Warner Bros. by comparing the “battered Superman” that appears at the beginning of the newly released trailer to the United States of America.
Speaking about the trailer at a Q&A with the press after they were given a preview of the trailer, Gunn stated, “We do have a battered Superman in the beginning. That is our country.”
He elaborated, “I believe in the goodness of human beings, and I believe that most people in this country, despite their ideological beliefs, their politics, are doing their best to get by and be good people — despite what it may seem like to the other side, no matter what that other side might be. This movie is about that. It’s about the basic kindness of human beings, and that it can be seen as uncool and under siege [by] some of the darker voices are some of the louder voices.”
It would be remiss not to point out that James Gunn was vehemently anti-Trump back during Trump’s first term.
At one point he even offered to donate $100,000 to charity in order to have Donald Trump get himself reweighed because he did not believe the presidential physical that noted that Trump stood 6’3 and weighed 239 pounds.
Gunn wrote, “I will give 100 thousand dollars to Trump’s favorite charity if he will step on an accurate scale with an impartial medical professional, okayed by both of us. For real. #Girther #GirtherMovement.”
In a subsequent post he explained why he was offering the donation and that it had nothing to do with Trump’s weight, “This has nothing to do with fat shaming. It has to do with a continuous pattern of fabricating facts by both Trump and his administration…”
“That’s the point of my tweet,” he declared. “The biggest issue we are facing is a dictator wannabe who is trying to destroy the press. When facts don’t matter, we can’t even begin to have real conversations and debates about policy with a figure like that leading our country.”
In another post he wrote, “I’d much rather have that elephant be leading our democracy into ruin, because at least he would be adorbs while doing it.”
Gunn also claimed that Donald Trump being president put the United States into a “national crisis.”
He wrote, “In my years on social networking I have never spoken out politically. But we’re in a national crisis with an incompetent President forging a full-blown attack on facts and journalism in the style of Hitler and Putin.”
He also wrote, “Transcription of Trump with anyone he’s appointed to anything. TRUMP: Do you know anything about the position? CANDIDATE: No, sir, I do not, nothing. TRUMP: Are you on my d**k? CANDIDATE: Yes, sir, I am completely, always on your d**k, forever. TRUMP: You’re in.”
Gunn also claimed that “President Trump has been conducting a full-scale assault on objective truth.”
Nevertheless, Gunn trumpeted his Superman movie, “I’m excited for people to get to see the essence of what we’re doing, because it really has been like this private secret that we’ve all been hoarding. We felt really good about it, like from a moral place, even from the beginning. We all felt like we were doing something good, both in terms of quality and in terms of actually something that’s not a fascistic power fantasy.”
He then qualified, “I’m not saying that about other hero movies in general. But it felt good to be doing something that was about a person’s kindness.”
Gunn also claimed the film “shares as many elements with Game of Thrones as it does with the Marvel Universe.
What do you make of Gunn’s comments regarding Superman?
The Trailer is Proof Gunn sucks at his Job.
Even if you like DCU Movies, you have to see the Problem with the Movie having multiple Heroes and Villians.
I see Superman, Krypton, Green Lantern Corps, and Hawk Girl on the Hero Side. Then we see a Kaiju of all things, Lex, and some Alien Dude on the Villian Side.
They are making a Justice League in the FIRST FILM!!!!! He wants to make so many Spin Offs from this one Film its sickening.
I'm out.........
Hilarious how all these people who have been calling us fascists, racists, every kind of phobe, etc. for the last eight years are now trying to make nice. The kumbayah singing is just a cynical ploy to retain their audience -- Hollywood has finally remembered that Republicans buy sneakers too. They don't mean a word of it, and they won't be able to keep their hatred out of their products, either.