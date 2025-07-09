Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gridhunter's avatar
Gridhunter
Jul 9

It ia cute that Gunn thinks secrecy is a thing nowadays. Liars lie; although, they will tell the truth when the truth better serves their purposes.

Reply
Share
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Jul 10

If James Gunn would write a good story, the bottom line might not be so important, but since he can't write good stories, the studios want to get their money back somehow.

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture