DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn provided an update on Matt Reeves’ now long-gestating The Batman sequel.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Gunn shared that Batman alongside Superman, Wonder Woman, and Supergirl are important to DC Studios, “I wouldn't say only those four characters, but I would say that those four characters are incredibly important to us. Right now, I feel great about where two of those characters are, and then we're dealing with the other two.”

Obviously, Superman is set to arrive in theaters next month and the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie began wrapping production in April. As for the other two it’s unclear how he’s dealing with them albeit he did announce that a script for a Wonder Woman film is in the works. However, he provided no updates on The Brave and the Bold film, which was announced as part of DC Studios’ Chapter One and would tell the “story of Batman and his actual son, Damian Wayne” and be “based on Grant Morrison’s great great comic book run.”

Regardless, he did share an update on Reeves’ The Batman film saying that actor Robert Pattinson “is still there.”

Additionally, he said, “What Matt's doing is still really important, despite all stories to the contrary. We're supposed to see that script shortly, and I can't wait.”

As for what to expect in The Batman sequel, Reeves informed Josh Horowitz he was going to be shooting this year at the Golden Globes, “This year we’re going to be shooting and I’m very excited about it and there’s been a lot of stuff going on and it’s taken longer than I would have wanted, but also I’m super excited about what we’re doing. So I really can’t wait to share that with everybody.”

He later added, “The story is a continuation in a certain way and completely different in another and is going to show different sides of Rob. It’s going to be really exciting. It’s going to be really cool.”

Finally, he shared, “What’s been great is there was a story that I wanted to tell. We’re calling it the Epic Crime Saga and all of that, which is the thrust of what we wanted to do. And it’s been important to me to be able to play that out and James and Peter [Safran] have been really, really great about that and they’re letting us do that. And what the future brings, I can’t really tell you, I have no idea except that my head is down now about getting The Batman: Part II shooting and to make it something really, really special, which, of course, is the most important thing.”

What do you make of this update?

