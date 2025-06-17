Fandom Pulse

DeGave
Jun 17, 2025

He is 100% right. All of the Marvel movies since "Endgame" were too many. Every single one. Also every show ever made for Disney Plus. And every Disney movie for about a decade or more were too many. And all their broken Disneyland rides were too many. Everything they have done for over a decade was too many.

Laran Mithras
Jun 17, 2025

He's partially right. Yes, too many movies - of the garbage level of tier.

But he has no sane way to grasp that every single one of those movies would've been a success if they were not cram-packed with social lecturing and Bolshevist ideology.

When is the last time a good movie came out of Hollywood? Second Hand Lions? Passion of Christ?

Witness the destruction.

