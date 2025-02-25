DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn evaded a question regarding DEI initiatives despite previously advocating for race swapping characters because most heroes “have historically been white.”

During a recent press interview to promote his upcoming Superman film as well as other projects that DC Studios is working on, co-CEO James Gunn was asked about President Donald Trump’s policy of eradicating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) from both the federal government as well as the private sector and what DC Studios might think about.

To be clear in an Executive Order titled “Ending Illegal Discrimination And Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity,” President Trump declared, “Roughly 60 years after the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, critical and influential institutions of American society, including the Federal Government, major corporations, financial institutions, the medical industry, large commercial airlines, law enforcement agencies, and institutions of higher education have adopted and actively use dangerous, demeaning, and immoral race- and sex-based preferences under the guise of so-called “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) or “diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility” (DEIA) that can violate the civil-rights laws of this Nation.”

He added, “Illegal DEI and DEIA policies not only violate the text and spirit of our longstanding Federal civil-rights laws, they also undermine our national unity, as they deny, discredit, and undermine the traditional American values of hard work, excellence, and individual achievement in favor of an unlawful, corrosive, and pernicious identity-based spoils system. Hardworking Americans who deserve a shot at the American Dream should not be stigmatized, demeaned, or shut out of opportunities because of their race or sex.”

From there, he outlined various steps to eradicate it from the private sector including possible regulatory action as well as lawsuits.

As reported by Adam B. Vary at Variety, Gunn responded to the inquiry saying, “I know what you’re saying. I understand your words, but I’ve been off working on stories for three years, and I just try to tell the best stories I possibly can, and that’s all I care about.”

Gunn added, “We’re just off trying to make the best movies we can in the best way we can. No matter who is telling me who I’m supposed to put in my movie, for whatever reason, I don’t give a s**t. I was always about creating the best story possible with the best characters possible. It was that way, you know, five years ago, and it’s that way today.”

This is simply a lie given Gunn made it abundantly clear in the lead up to the release of his The Suicide Squad film that he did have an agenda of race swapping characters and it only went one way. A user on Instagram commented on a post from Gunn stating, “then make new black comic book characters, or bring back old ones. Making white characters black isn’t solving the problem. I’m on your side man, I think there should be more black super heroes. But when you start taking white super heroes and changing their race/gender for the sole purpose of being ‘diverse’ its just kinda sad.”

Gunn replied, “That’s pretty simple. Because 95% of all superheroes have historically been white it makes sense as we start adapting them to film in the modern era that some characters who were originally white become another ethnicity to more accurately reflect our world. In most cases, it would not make sense to take a character originally another ethnicity and make them white because there are already so many white superheroes.”

Another user then commented on why Gunn race swapped the High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The person wrote, “Damnit… another white guy they made into a black guy. Why couldn’t they just leave him white or i dont know…pick a different minority? How about Asian or gasp! A Latino?(how many Latinos and Asians in MCU? Like total of 5??) Or make him an Indian or something… because they don’t and won’t, that makes them ‘woke’.”

He continued, “Next time, a major character (hero/villain) will be a trans or homosexual or non-binary (when in comics they are not). Sad and pathetic. They’re picking based on race and whats PC and not on acting and whats established.”

Gunn responded by accusing the individual of having “racist presumptions.”

He wrote, “I chose the best actor, period, and the best person for the role. I don’t give a s**t what ethnicity Chukwudi Iwuji is, so stop with your racist presumptions on WHY he was chosen. (And, by the way he’s playing a guy who’s almost always purple in the color.)”

