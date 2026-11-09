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Mark Engblom's avatar
Mark Engblom
14h

I agree. Four years of hype and Gunn blabbing on social media 24/7, yet depressingly little to show for it. Endless developmental purgatory, Batman II caginess, and always, ALWAYS that stupid moussed-up hair and smug face of Gunn’s. Good riddance to this “punk rock” poseur and his Dawson’s Creek buddy boy.

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Greg's avatar
Greg
11h

Gunn was promoted way above his competence level. He didn’t have what it took to build a cinematic universe, and that should have been obvious to Warner before they hired him to do just that. Granted, Batman being off limits due to Matt Reeves’ movies didn’t help, but Gunn still made plenty of unforced errors.

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