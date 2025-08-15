DC Studios co-CEO and the director of Superman James Gunn explained why he believes Superman is performing worse internationally compared to the domestic market.

As reported by The-Numbers, Superman currently has grossed $335.6 million domestically and $251 million internationally for a global gross of just $586.6 million after being in theaters for nearly 6 weeks.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Gunn addressed why he believes there is such a big discrepancy between the international and domestic grosses, “Superman is not a known commodity in some places. He is not a big known superhero in some places like Batman is. That affects things. And it also affects things that we have a certain amount of anti-American sentiment around the world right now. It isn’t really helping us. So I think it’s just a matter of letting something grow.”

Nevertheless, Gunn put a positive spin on it, “But again, for us, everything’s been a total win. Having the movie come out and be something that has been embraced by people everywhere — this is just the seed of the tree that Peter and I have been watering for the past three years. So to be able to have it start off so positively has been incredibly overwhelming.”

While Gunn is now claiming that people in some places don’t know Superman, that is not what he said two years ago when he was promoting the film alongside Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In fact, he told The Hollywood Reporter, “People in every single country in the world know the story of Superman.”

Furthermore, A Minecraft Movie had no problem finding an international audience. It grossed $423.9 million domestic and $530 million internationally. Similarly, Jurassic World Rebirth grossed $329.2 million domestically and $480.9 million internationally. Even Captain America: Brave New World had a higher international gross than its domestic gross. It did $200.5 million domestic and $213.1 million internationally. So, the idea that people weren’t going to see Superman because of some kind of anti-American sentiment does not appear to hold water.

What do you make of Gunn’s explanation for why the film is performing much worse internationally compared to domestically?

NEXT: Existing In Perpetual Reaction Is Hell