Dec 18, 2024

I'm cautiously optimistic that Gunn will stick with the heart of the character and the lore on this movie. If they change too much, the DCU is sunk. They can't afford the backlash.

Hunter G Hill
Dec 18, 2024

I'm also cautiously optimistic. I want there to finally be a great Superman film, for there to finally be a good or even great core of Justice League movies, Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman for sure. Whether any studio like Warner Brothers can keep their hands off and let it be made is another story. James Gunn has shown he can tell great stories; now he has to prove he can tell a great Superman story.

1 reply
