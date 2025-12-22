Fandom Pulse

Jason Chastain
Dec 22

Batman is the #1 favorite superhero for most people. Hollywood keeps doing wrong with him, Spider-Man and others; the origin story is the *least* interesting one. And they keep doing it! 🤡

If you can’t make the #1 most popular hero, a dark, violent vigilante, interesting, then you suck at story telling.

How about stop rehashing old comic villains and make something original? Screw the Joker and mr Freeze. A writer worth their salt should invent a new campaign of problems. Such a waste with unimaginative people in charge. 🙄

Snowyteller
Dec 22

Well, you could always do a story where he never fixates on bats or not killing, he comes from mystic monk training with a pair of big pistols, a judge's court robe, wide brimmed hat and a black or red scarf. He can take on a different name from batman, something like the Shadow.

Have him shoot a load of communists, specially the new variants we have these days.

Huh? It's not batman anymore?

Gunn wouldn't have mass shooting of communist scum?

Well gee, guess we'll have to settle for James Gunn's Batman with half an hour of the runtime taken up by Bruce and Dick getting out of bed and having a fry-up where they eat lots of sausage, with lots of close-ups as they eat them the long way.

Why, the boy wonder can show off ths neat trick he can do with a whole sausage!

A little more seriously, chances of Gunn fumbling another easy layup are high.

