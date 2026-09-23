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DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
16m

James Goon also defends his own kid-touching tweets.

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Mark Engblom's avatar
Mark Engblom
2h

Glad he could find the time to do that between researching and editing in needle drop songs to whatever film he’s directing or shadow-directing.

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