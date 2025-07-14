Superman director James Gunn confirmed that Supergirl will be a “a total mess” in the upcoming Supergirl film and into the DC Universe going forward.

In the recently released Superman film, Supergirl is depicted as a drunk party girl who doesn’t even realize that the door to the Fortress of Solitude had not been moved.

Gunn spoke to ScreenRant about the character’s depiction for the upcoming Supergirl film and indicated she’s going to be acting in a similar manner in that film.

He said, “She's a mess. She's a total mess. I mean, I think as we learn, she's had a completely different background from Superman. A much more difficult background. He's had this wonderful upbringing by these two parents that loved him and were very healthy. And her background was much different than that. And she's ended up different than her cousin.”

The Supergirl movie was originally announced as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, but Gunn revealed it had been retitled to just Supergirl just last month. When it was originally announced, Gunn revealed it would be “based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s wonderful comic. Tom has been of the architects of this entire situation. He’s been one of the guys in the room with us, along with four or five other others. I love his take on these characters. He just turns them slightly to be something very unique.”

He went on to state, “In our story, we have Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by incredibly loving parents. Kara was on Krypton. She was on a piece of Krypton that drifted away from the planet and she lived there for the first fourteen years of her life in a horrible situation where she watched everyone around her die. So, she’s a much harsher and more f***ed up Supergirl than you’ve been used to thus far.”

In January 2024, it was also reported by Variety’s Tatiana Siegel that the film would see Supergirl travel “across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.”

In Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s first issue of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Supergirl, who is suffering from a hangover, meets a woman named Ruthye Marye Knoll who recruits her to hunt down and kill Krem of the Yellow Hills, who killed her father.

By the end of the story Ruthye has tracked down Krem of the Yellow Hills, but is unable to execute him. Instead, he’s imprisoned in the Phantom Zone for over three centuries where he eventually began “working hard at making up for what he’d done. Like, he had a different heart. Like he was a different man.”

He’s eventually freed by Supergirl and immediately seeks forgiveness from Ruthye saying, “You…Ruthye Marye Knoll. I… I have thought of nothing but you and your…I’m so…so sorry,. Please…Forgive me. I beg you…Forgive me… Forgive me…Forgive me….”

Ruthye, now an elderly woman, then murders him with her cane with Supergirl clearly acting as an accessory.

What do you make of Gunn’s comments? Are you interested in seeing Supergirl?

