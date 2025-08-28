Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Aug 28

Bella Ramsey as Bat-thing.

Reply
Share
Darrin's avatar
Darrin
Aug 31

I like Chris Pratt. He is a good actor and appears to be a decent person. He would be a good addition to a new movie but I would prefer not seeing Gunn at the helm.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture