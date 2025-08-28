DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced that Chris Pratt will not play Batman, but will be part of his DC Universe.

In an interview with YouTube channel PelucheEn ElEstuche, Gunn was asked, “Is there any chance of seeing Chris Pratt play Batman?”

Gunn replied, “Not as Batman, but as someone else? Yes. I mean Chris Pratt is one of my best friends. We talk all the time. He’s a great guy. He’d love to do something at DC. I’d love for him to do something at DC.”

Gunn also shot down the idea of Pratt playing Wonder Woman and Shazam before being asked what his plans for Pratt were. He answered, “I’d have to think about that. I have to think about it carefully.”

