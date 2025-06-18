Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Jun 19, 2025

Sounds like an excuse for losing dark money funding.

Reply
Share
Ben L.'s avatar
Ben L.
Jun 21, 2025

High-volume but soulless, poorly-made products.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture