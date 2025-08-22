Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Aug 22

This is called mainstreaming degeneracy. This is what these people do.

This won't change until they're fired and the execs that hired him are fired.

Reply
Share
NIGELTEAPOT's avatar
NIGELTEAPOT
Aug 22

gunn was admitting his own evils on camera with the desperation to corrupt other people, as he has always done.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture