James Gunn recently attempted to justify his decision to include an orgy in Peacemaker Season 2.

In an interview with TV Insider, Gunn was asked, “What was important about including that orgy scene, which also puts Peacemaker’s bisexuality on display?”

Gunn responded, “I think people have come to expect Peacemaker’s extreme. I mean, I’m trying to really be careful and warn everyone that it is a continuation of Superman, but it’s also for adults. I think that’s important and we have it before the show. I talk about it all the time.”

“Was it important to show? I don’t know. I just think that it’s a moment that’s a moment. It’s a truthful moment where Peacemaker is sort of relapsing. He’s sort of falling back into old behaviors because he’s not getting what he wants. He’s rejected by Harcourt. He’s rejected by the Justice Gang. And so, he reverts to covering up his feelings in the way he did before season 1, which is through drugs, and alcohol, and sex. But we get to see it in action as opposed to him just talking about it offscreen.”

While Pope Paul VI in Inter Mirifica notes that “the narration, description or portrayal of moral evil, even through the media of social communication, can indeed serve to bring about a deeper knowledge and study of humanity and, with the aid of appropriately heightened dramatic effects, can reveal and glorify the grand dimensions of truth and goodness” he warns that “such presentations ought always to be subject to moral restraint, lest they work to the harm rather than the benefit of souls, particularly when there is question of treating matters which deserve reverent handling or which, given the baneful effect of original sin in men, could quite readily arouse base desires in them.”

It seems abundantly clear by Gunn’s admission that this scene was not needed nor even important to the show and did not need to be included. Rather it appears he included it in the show in order to expose people to the degenerate, disordered actions just for the sake of exposing them.

No one should be watching this show, and furthermore, if we lived in a just society the government would take steps to ensure this show was taken off the air. Pope Paul VI explains, “the same public authority, which legitimately concerns itself with the health of the citizenry, is obliged, through the promulgation and careful enforcement of laws, to exercise a fitting and careful watch lest grave damage befall public morals and the welfare of society through the base use of these media. Such vigilance in no wise restricts the freedom of individuals or groups, especially where there is a lack of adequate precaution on the part of those who are professionally engaged in using these media.”

