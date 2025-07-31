Superman director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced that he is working on a Superman sequel as the film passes the $500 million mark at the global box office.

Over on Threads, Gunn was asked, “Now that Superman is out and the press tour is finished, do you have any time to relax?” He responded, “Peacemaker press!! And sequel writing!!!”

Gunn then confirmed that he was indeed teasing a sequel to Superman saying, “I JUST DID!”

It’s unclear if this is a direct sequel albeit it appears that way, or if it is the film he teased in an interview with Josh Horowitz earlier this month. While discussing potential villains for future films and specifically being asked about Bizarro, Gunn shared, “Well, we’ll have to see where we go next. That’s a very vague answer.” Horowitz then shared that he was hitting pay dirt, but Gunn countered, “Or it just means I don’t know what the hell I’m doing yet.”

He then went on to confirm that he is working on another script that involves Superman. However, he did not confirm it was a direct sequel instead saying, “Superman is very important. And it isn’t Batman vs. Superman. It isn’t.”

When Horowitz questioned if it would be World’s Finest Batman and Superman, Gunn shook his head no. Finally, he confirmed it was the next film he intended to direct.

Gunn’s post comes as Superman crossed the $500 million mark at the global box office. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed $296.7 million domestically and $214.1 million internationally for a global gross of $510 million.”

While that might seem like a lot the film’s production budget came in at at least $225 million albeit there is a report from the state of Ohio that claims it cost $363.8 million. On the low end the film would need to gross $675 million due to the film’s marketing costs and the split that theaters take from the box office gross. On the high end it would need to gross. On that high number it would need to gross around $1.09 billion to break even.

Gunn previously downplayed the low number telling GQ, “This is not the riskiest endeavor in the world. Is there something riding on it? Yeah, but it’s not as big as people make it out to be.”

“They hear these numbers that the movie’s only going to be successful if it makes 700 million or something and it’s just complete and utter nonsense. It doesn’t need to be as big of a situation as people are saying,” he added.

Are you interested in seeing a Superman sequel from James Gunn?

