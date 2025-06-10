James Gunn and DC Studios announced that a Wonder Woman film script is in development.

During a major promotional piece for Gunn’s upcoming Superman film with Entertainment Weekly, James Gunn, the co-CEO of DC Studios announced that a Wonder Woman film is “being written right now.”

Gunn did not provide any additional details about the film or even who is working on it.

This announcement is not all that surprising given Gunn made it clear that Wonder Woman would be involved in the DC Studios universe within its first three years.

Following a report from Variety that claimed Wonder Woman would not appear in the first three of years of the DCU, Gunn responded, “I hereby debunk it (only because it’s not true).”

Additionally, when Gunn first announced the DC Universe slate he announced that an Amazon-themed TV show Paradise Lost was in development.

Gunn said at the time, “Paradise Lost is a story of Paradise Island, usually known as Themyscira, which is the birthplace of Wonder Woman.”

He then teased, “It’s almost like Game of Thrones with Westeros, but with all the inhabitants of Paradise Island.”

Gunn provided an update on this project telling Entertainment Weekly that it is “slow moving, but it’s moving.”

And while Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has repeatedly stated that DC will be embracing Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. Gunn noted that those characters and Supergirl are not all they will be focusing on. He said, “I wouldn't say only those four characters, but I would say that those four characters are incredibly important to us. Right now, I feel great about where two of those characters are, and then we're dealing with the other two."

This again, appears obvious given Gunn and DC Studios already released the animated series Creature Commandos to HBO and is currently in production on the Lanterns series that focuses on the Green Lanterns Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

In fact, when he announced the first chapter of the DC Universe he also announced a movie about The Authority, a TV show about Amanda Waller, a Batman film that focuses on Batman’s son, Damian Wayne, a Booster Gold TV show, and a Swamp Thing movie were all in development.

What do you make of Gunn and DC Studios working on a Wonder Woman film script?

