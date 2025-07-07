Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Jul 8

Should we point out that, yes, Kal-El was from another world. But he was adopted by the Kents.

He was uniquely American, and adopted the American Way of life.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Adorable Puppies's avatar
Adorable Puppies
Jul 8

Isn’t James a confirmed pedophile?

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture