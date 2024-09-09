James Earl Jones died today at the age of 93. He was best known for his incredible voice work on Star Wars, with a voice so legendary that Disney sampled it to create an AI version, with his consent, so the voice could last forever.

CBS News reported:

Jones' rep Barry McPherson told CBS News the actor died Monday morning surrounded by his family. He didn't provide additional details.

Tributes poured in following news of Jones' death. Actor Mark Hamill, who played Darth Vader's son Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" movies, wrote, "#RIP dad," with a broken heart emoji on social media.

"There will never be another of his particular combination of graces," actor LeVar Burton wrote.

Natural talent like his only comes around once in a generation. Fandom Pulse keeps his family in our prayers.