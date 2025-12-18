Fandom Pulse

Dec 19

The defensivness here is telling. Cameron built a career on pushing tech boundaries, but even Terminator got old fast when it stopped evolving the core ideas. Avatar's visual flex doesn't compensate for teh lack of deeper narrative progression across sequels. I worked on VFX pipelines back in the day and saw how obsession with a single IP can trap even legendary directors. If he's admitting he won't "go down therabbit hole" anymore, maybe the 13 years between Avatar 1 and 2 taught him what fans already knew. Real innovation means knowing when to pivot.

Dec 19

He has made some decent movies over the year, but Cameron just needs to accept that Avatar was a narrative blind alley that he for inexplicable reasons spent decades on.

Literally nobody looks at Avatar and says “Oh wow! Now THAT is a masterpiece!” Like they did with Terminator 1&2.

