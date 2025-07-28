James Cameron and The Walt Disney Company released their first trailer for the next Avatar installment, Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Not a lot of details have been revealed about the movie, but it is expected to continue the journey of Jake Sully, the Na’vi warrior Neytiri and their family.

The trailer indicates that the Sully family will battle against the Ash Clan, another Na’vi tribe led by a character named Varang, while the Resources Development Administration (RDA) continues its operations on the planet.

James Cameron, who directs the film, shared back in August 2024 a little bit about the film’s subtitle saying “Fire can represent hatred, violence, trauma, possible misuse of power. There’s a lot of thematic stuff. What does ash represent? In my mind, in this film, it represents the aftermath of all of that energy, which is grief and having to live with what you've done.”

He added, “This film goes much deeper on our characters and [there are] deep emotional consequences for them that threatens their relationships with each other, tests their bonds. And that’s why I say I think the movie simultaneously unexpected based on what you think you’ve seen six hours into the Avatar saga so far between the first film and the second film, and it will also be what you crave.”

“I think what you crave as an audience is not just more beautiful imagery,” he continued. “We have that. Of course, we have that. We have an amazing, detailed, rich world. And the imaginations of a lot of great artists that go into it. By this point, I believe we care about the journey of these people.”

At the 2024 D23 Expo, Cameron said, “The characters are so alive and you care about them so much. And it all just feels so real. As you’d expect it’s this insane adventure and it’s a feast for the eyes and all that, but it’s also got very high emotional stakes, more than ever before.”

“We’re going into really challenging territory for all the characters that you know and love. And there are new characters. There is one especially we think you’re going to love, or maybe I should say love to hate. And as always there’s new cultures and settings and creatures and biomes. And you’ll see a lot more of Pandora, the planet, that you never saw before.”

“The new film is not what you expect, but it’s definitely what you want,” he added.

More recently in an interview with Empire, Cameron shared more details about the Ash Clan leader Varang revealing “she is the leader of a people who have gone through an incredible hardship. She's hardened by that. She will do anything for them, even things that we would consider to be evil.”

One thing we wanted to do in this film is not be black-and-white simplistic,” he added. “We’re trying to evolve beyond the ‘all humans are bad, all Na’vi are good’ paradigm.”

What do you make of this trailer?

