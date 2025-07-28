Fandom Pulse

StorytellingRon
Jul 28

I gotta admit his depiction of husband & wife in the 2nd film was far more powerful than I've seen in any Christian film. He's very pagan obviously, but his depiction of family in the face of epic storytelling is pretty deep & rich. And very Christian!

Pagan family is more about slavery! And I've read & listened to first hand accounts of tribal families from the white colonizers... The natives were inbred, shared daughters, harems, women were chattle, though they had a bastardize version of Adam & Eve... but not holding to anything of the 10 commandments, of honoring fathers & mothers, nor of adultery.

Darrin
Jul 29

Please, stop with the sequels, prequels, re-imaginings, remakes and follow ups for movies. Make something new and original. . Find a new novel, book or short story to turn into a film. There are infinite storylines and ideas out there. Good directors and screenplay writers do not need to keep going back to the well.

