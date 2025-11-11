James Bond Novelist Decries The Killing Of 007 In 'No Time To Die'
Novelist Anthony Horowitz, who wrote three James Bond novels beginning with Trigger Mortis in 2016, has decried the killing of 007 in No Time to Die.
At the end of the film, Bond is infected with a virus that has been genetically engineered to target the DNA of his lover Madeleine and their daughter Mathilde. If he comes in contact with them, the virus will spread to them and kill them.
In response to this, Bond remains on an island where the bioweapon was developed and coordinates a missile strike to wipe it out. He dies once the missiles make impact with the compound.
Horowitz reacted to this ending describing it as a “mistake” especially as Amazon and director Denis Villeneuve take over the franchise. He told the Radio Times, “The last time we saw Bond he was poisoned and blown to smithereens – how will they get past the fact he is dead with a capital D?”
“I think that was a mistake, because Bond is a legend. He belongs to everybody, he is eternal – except in that film,” he continued. “If I was asked tomorrow to write the script, I wouldn’t be able to do it. Where would you start? You can’t have him waking up in the shower and saying it was all a dream.”
NEXT: Star Trek: Khan Audio Drama Being “Treated As Canon” By Kurtzman Trek Insiders
I've read all three of Horowitz's James Bond continuation novels, and they are among the best of a very large bunch. Horowitz is right. Bond's death at the end of "No Time to Die" is an abomination. But it's even worse than Horowitz portrays it. Bond simply slips up and allows himself to be poisoned by one of the lamest villains in the 25 Bond films, then basically commits suicide.
Naturally, this was exactly what the woketards wanted. Bond is a symbol of heterosexual white male excellence, a last hold-out for the greatness of the Anglo-Saxon nation. He had to be destroyed. God only knows what Amazon has in store for him. If the new video game is any indication, he will be relegated to the role of an expendable street punk working for the diverse assortment of former British colonials who have now taken over a severely diminished Yookay. Perhaps they'll call it: "I'm Yookay, You're Yookay." And the villains will undoubtedly be white supremacists.
Meanwhile, if you'd like to read a based, badass James Bond reinvented as a medieval fantasy assassin, check out my new series "Assassin Royale" on Amazon. The abomination that is "No Time to Die" is exactly why I wrote this series.
I have a different perspective. The entire Craig Bond set was about iconic milestones over his life. Becoming 007, MI6, Spectre. Opponents, fellow agents.
The last movie is about how he stops being Bond. Retire? Give up his life for his country and the western order? They flirted with those, but he was still Bond. They chose Death by Noble Sacrifice for Family and Love. Great answer!
For the next film, they just need a new Goldeneye from the middle of his adventurous career to start a new continuing adventures set of stories.