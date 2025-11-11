Fandom Pulse

Richard Davis
Nov 12

I've read all three of Horowitz's James Bond continuation novels, and they are among the best of a very large bunch. Horowitz is right. Bond's death at the end of "No Time to Die" is an abomination. But it's even worse than Horowitz portrays it. Bond simply slips up and allows himself to be poisoned by one of the lamest villains in the 25 Bond films, then basically commits suicide.

Naturally, this was exactly what the woketards wanted. Bond is a symbol of heterosexual white male excellence, a last hold-out for the greatness of the Anglo-Saxon nation. He had to be destroyed. God only knows what Amazon has in store for him. If the new video game is any indication, he will be relegated to the role of an expendable street punk working for the diverse assortment of former British colonials who have now taken over a severely diminished Yookay. Perhaps they'll call it: "I'm Yookay, You're Yookay." And the villains will undoubtedly be white supremacists.

Meanwhile, if you'd like to read a based, badass James Bond reinvented as a medieval fantasy assassin, check out my new series "Assassin Royale" on Amazon. The abomination that is "No Time to Die" is exactly why I wrote this series.

Joel McIntyre
Nov 21

I have a different perspective. The entire Craig Bond set was about iconic milestones over his life. Becoming 007, MI6, Spectre. Opponents, fellow agents.

The last movie is about how he stops being Bond. Retire? Give up his life for his country and the western order? They flirted with those, but he was still Bond. They chose Death by Noble Sacrifice for Family and Love. Great answer!

For the next film, they just need a new Goldeneye from the middle of his adventurous career to start a new continuing adventures set of stories.

