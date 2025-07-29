Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
Jul 29

"Exploring identity" = euphemism for another gender-bending "journey."

No thanks.

I'm sure Luciferians will enjoy it, being Baphomet is sometimes depicted as a male with breasts.

