Jaguar Land Rover revealed it is cutting 500 management jobs in the United Kingdom or about 1.5% of its British workforce.

The company told the BBC that these layoffs are “normal business practice” and that it “regularly offers eligible employees voluntary redundancy.” Additionally, it stated it was being done for “the business’s current and future needs.”

The layoffs come in the wake of the company rebranding itself to align with sexually degenerate and immoral lifestyles. The company released an ad called “Copy Nothing” back in November and claimed it was “here to delete ordinary. To go bold. To copy nothing.”

It received significant pushback and mockery after it released, but the company doubled with its Managing Director Rawdon Glover defending the ad telling the Financial Times that the backlash was fueled by “vile hatred and intolerance.”

He also claimed most of the reaction around the ad was “very positive.”

Not only do these layoffs come in the wake of this ad, but the company reported earlier this month that sales are down over 10% compared to last year. It stated, “Wholesale volumes for the first quarter were 87,286 units (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV), down 10.7% year‑on‑year and down 21.7% compared to Q4 FY25.”

It added, “Retail sales for the first quarter of 94,420 units (including the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV) were down 15.1% year‑on‑year and down 12.8% compared to Q4 FY25.”

The company attempted to justify the sales collapse claiming it was “in line with the company’s expectations, following a challenging quarter.” It also noted, “This largely reflects the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models ahead of the launch of new Jaguar, and a pause in shipments to the US during April 2025 following the introduction of US import tariffs.”

