Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Jul 18

The entire company needs to collapse after that ad.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Captain Jack's avatar
Captain Jack
Jul 20

Copy nothing? Dodge copied the Challenger when designing the new one and that worked out for them quite well. Jeeps still have vertical grills and round headlights. That still works for them. Mustangs still have "The Pony" on their grill and six tail-lights. Corvettes still look like Corvettes.

Forget the commercials. The car itself? Lame. Zero style. I've seen cooler looking Hot Wheels.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture