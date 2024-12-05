Marvel Comics has increasingly been diving back into identity politics on a level readers haven’t seen since their Marvel Now initiative in 2016 where they replaced many of their popular characters with minorities. Now, in NYX #5, Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly deliver a full lecture on the election with Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel, and X-23 rebranded as Wolverine.

Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly already have a reputation with fans as writing some of the worst content in the comic industry. They’ve made their identity politics a focus before in IDW Publishing’s Star Trek, where they infamously turned a Vulcan into a they/them and had the character lecture an Andorian on gender pronouns despite having made up genders being a completely illogical concept.

While they continue to work on Star Trek, Marvel Comics put them on the NYX title for their X-Men line. NYX follows three young female leads in Ms. Marvel, X-23 (who’s been rebranded as Wolverine despite her not being Logan), and Sophie Cuckoo, a tertiary character from Grant Morrison’s run.

In issue #5, the writing duo seems to have had the election in mind, making extreme commentary in a heavy-handed manner as humans angrily protest against mutants—a clear allegory for homosexuals and transgendered disordered fetish lifestyles in the book.

The book opens with dialogue lecturing about real-world politics, pretending it’s part of the storyline, saying, “As they throw around words like ‘Krakoan national’ and ‘deportation’ and mutant exclusion zone.’ As they see every detail except the way they’ve been set up.”

The city council is about to vote to exclude mutants after replacing members of the council who were there before, a clear allegory for the coming election. While the book did come out after Donald Trump’s win, they wrote this before, seeming to notice the trends in culture that America had had enough of identity politics. Instead of self-reflecting, Lansing and Kelly portray themselves as victims instead of the aggressors in the culture they are.

Humanity is then portrayed as the MAGA movement, even holding up signs saying “Humanity First!” a clear reference to America First. However, as much as the humans are shown as angry and are meant to be seen as bad, the act of protesting peacefully and democracy ends up being what’s called into question by Lanzing and Kelly. It’s very clear that the leftists at Marvel want dissent silenced.

Instead of having a fun, action-packed comic book, Kamala Khan takes to a megaphone at the end of the book to lecture the protesting humans. When she does so, most of the humans then change their minds, agreeing with her, which, because of the Kamala name, is clearly the writers’ wish for Kamala Harris.

The work they do is called “intersectional solidarity,” another leftist talking point to try to bring about a coalition of different identity groups to attack average Americans who are sick of the division caused by leftism.

“I choose to be a super hero. To put my life on the line and do my best to save you, to save anyone. Every day. Just being a mutant… That’s beyond my control. Beyond any of our control. It’s not a choice. It’s… It’s just who we are.”

Like most works, the book goes on to talk about how mutants are targeted for “who they are,” which is a standard leftist talking point for identity politics. However, it rings false since pronouns are something that are made up and require action, and deviant sexual lifestyles also require action. Putting those in front of children and doing them in public are the contentions in culture, which has been the line too far for most Americans. It has nothing to do with who someone is, which is really why the story breaks down.

The truth about these disordered lifestyles is it is a choice. Actions are always a choice, so their narrative breaks down into something unreadable because it reads falsely. The heavy-handed nature and the lack of any superhero fights make NYX something that will turn away fans of the medium.

Naturally, Kamala’s lecture influences everyone, who then turns around and goes home. The council votes against the resolution to deport mutants. Jackson Lansing and Collin Kelly may have painted their fantasy, but in reality, they are the ones pushing an evil agenda that America voted against and decided to stop in its tracks.

As more readers reject Marvel Comics for pushing this absurd ideology, one can’t help but wonder when editors like Tom Brevoort will stop attacking fans who criticize the work and actually focus on producing stories people want to read.

