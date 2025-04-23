Last month, Marvel Comics announced a summer event of Giant Size X-Men with Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly retconning Ms. Marvel into all of mutant history, and now it appears as if this may be their last work at Marvel Comics for some time.

Jackson Lansing and Collin Kelly are some of the most universally reviled names in comics, with their recent output insulting fans and inserting identity politics into everything they touch. Their recent outing, NYX, was canceled due to low sales as they tried to make a mutant team led by Ms. Marvel, which was all about identity politics and pushing anti- Trump politics inside the book. It didn’t resonate with fans.

This team has been getting work in mainstream comics for some time, with a failed Guardians of the Galaxy run, and even in Heather Antos’ Star Trek, which is also getting canceled due to low sales.

It was an unwelcome surprise to many fans to see that Marvel was doubling down on Lansing and Kelly with the Giant Size X-Men slate for summer, where the team is going to different points in mutant history, including the Dark Phoenix Saga and Age of Apocalypse, and retconning canon to add Kamala Khan Ms. Marvel to those events. It’s something that’s not likely to generate many sales outside of having a comic labeled Giant Size X-Men #1 for the first issue.

In a recent interview with AIPT, the team admitted that embattled Marvel editor Tom Brevoort came up with the idea, saying, “ a lot of the core ideas in the X-Men Office, this came right from the mind of Conductor of X, Tom Brevoort. Tom came to us with the basics of this already squared out — which were that we’re going to send Kamala Khan back in time and we’re going to see her do it through five events.”

After going off about the event for several questions, they admit however, that they are not likely to get work on X-Men titles in the future.

Jackson Lansing said, “This actually is kind of our swan song. We’ve told the story that we intended to tell with Kamala. I think we all would’ve loved NYX to go a little longer — that’s just how these stories work. But we’re really proud of where it landed and we’re really proud of how it ended, which people are going to see any minute now, and which hands directly into Giant-Size X-Men #1. So the Giant-Size one-shots are in some ways also NYX #11 – 15.”

He continued, elaborating that they’ll be out, implying not only from Marvel Comics, but also potentially at DC Comics and IDW, saying, “But after that, we are free and clear from the X-Office. I don’t know what the future holds. You never know, they could call us tomorrow and we could be talking about a book. But for now, our efforts are really just making sure these stories are as strong and as awesome as possible. Then we’re going to spend some time on some creator-owned work, I think. It’s been a long few years, working almost exclusively at DC, Marvel, and on Star Trek at IDW. So getting a chance to step outside of that and play with our own toys for a little bit is really exciting for us.”

With the controversy surrounding the X-Office as of late with multiple titles getting canceled and industry rumors that talent doesn’t want to work with Tom Brevoort, the question is begged whether they were let go or whether they’re running away from the current trainwreck of the X-Men franchise.

