Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darrin's avatar
Darrin
Apr 24, 2025

What is this obsession with ruining good comic books series? It makes no sense at all to me. Especially when hacks redo existing stories and change them for the worse.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture