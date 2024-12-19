Children’s book author and political pundit Jack Posobiec slammed Yellowstone, creator Taylor Sheridan, and production company Paramount over the ending of Yellowstone describing it as a woke.

In a post to X, Posobiec wrote, “The much-anticipated finale of Yellowstone has left many fans, especially those with conservative leanings, scratching their heads in disbelief. The series, known for its staunch portrayal of the Dutton family's relentless battle to protect their ancestral land, took an unexpected turn by having the Duttons sell their ranch back to a Native American tribe. This plot twist isn't just a narrative decision; it's a cultural statement that directly opposes the spirit of the show, embodying the very essence of what I had called ‘Yellowstoning.’"

Next, he defined just what “Yellowstoning” is, “My thesis on ‘Yellowstoning’ from long before the finale aired outlines a subtle strategy where Hollywood uses aesthetics and beloved actors to draw in conservative audiences, only to serve them progressive messages under the guise of entertainment.”

READ: Disney And Pixar Cut Evil Transgender Storyline From 'Win Or Lose' Animated Series

Posobiec continued, “Here's how it played out: Aesthetics and Legacy Actors: Yellowstone attracted viewers with its breathtaking landscapes, traditional cowboy ethos, and a cast including legacy actors like Kevin Costner, whose presence harkens back to an era of simpler, more straightforward American storytelling. This was the bait.”

From there, he points to how they use this aesthetic and legacy actors to push the woke agenda, “The Woke Message: The finale, however, delivered the hook. By having the Duttons relinquish their land, the show not only subverted its central conflict but also pushed an agenda where land, symbolizing heritage and legacy, is returned to the original inhabitants, a narrative that is a clear critique of historical land acquisition and a nod to modern land rights activism.”

Next, he highlighted, “This decision in the storyline can be seen as a metaphor for the broader cultural battle over the values and narratives of Western Civilization: Legacy vs. Change: The Dutton family stood as a symbol of legacy, hard work, and the fight to maintain what one has built over generations. Their surrender of the ranch symbolizes a capitulation to modern ideologies that question the legitimacy of historical claims to land and power.”

“Cultural Erosion: Just as the Duttons' story ends with their land being dismantled and their gravestones mocked, it can be interpreted as a broader allegory for the perceived erosion of traditional American values and the dismantling of historical narratives by contemporary cultural movements,” he wrote.

Posobiec then asserted, “The Message: By framing the end of the Dutton saga this way, the series suggests that the fight for one's heritage and land might be futile or even morally wrong in the face of historical reevaluation. It's a narrative that challenges the viewer to reconsider the ethics of land ownership and cultural dominance, themes deeply intertwined with debates on Western Civilization's past and present.”

READ: Rumor: Chris Evans Could Reprise Role As Johnny Storm In 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Finally, he concluded the post, “In essence, Yellowstone's finale didn't just conclude a story; it epitomized ‘Yellowstoning’ by leading its conservative audience down a path where the aesthetics of tradition and loyalty were used to introduce and perhaps normalize progressive ideals.”

“This twist was not just a plot development; it was a cultural statement, one that leaves fans pondering whether the entertainment they love is subtly undermining the very values it once seemed to champion,” he finished.

As Posobiec noted back in March 2023, Yellowstoning is not a new tactic. He shared, “Hollywood is learning wokeness doesn’t sell so they are now moving to Yellowstoning where they bring in legacy actors like Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford, and Sylvester Stallone and slip the woke in the back door.”

He added, “They started this with legacy brands like Disney, Marvel, and the FBI, and now they’re moving to the physical actors themselves they know will reach a wider audience.”

READ: 'The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim' Bombs At The Box Office With Just $4.6 Million Domestic Opening

Posobiec also addressed critics who point to the fact that the prequel series 1883 hinted at the land being returned to Native Americans. He noted that Sheridan wrote out a plot line that would have been able to allow the Duttons to save the ranch by packaging premium steaks.

In fact, he noted that Sheridan took the plot point from the show and launched it himself in real life. He wrote, “Funny how Taylor Sheridan conveniently wrote the premium steaks plotline out of Yellowstone right around the same time he launched the same business himself in real life.”

He also noted that the entire plot was from a Harvard landback speech from 2013.

He wrote, “The Yellowstone ending was literally a Harvard landback speech from 2013.”

What do you make of Posobiec’s analysis about Yellowstone and its ending?

NEXT: Woke Marvel Studios Producer Nate Moore Leaving Company