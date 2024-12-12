Children’s book author and political pundit Jack Posobiec recently explained why Frank Capra’s It’s A Wonderful Life starring Jimmy Stewart, Donna Reed, and Lionel Barrymore is a must-watch Christmas movie.

In a post to X, Posobiec stated, “It's A Wonderful Life isn't just another Christmas movie but a quintessential Christian film for our modern era. My X posts have often reflected on this film, and I want to bring those thoughts into one cohesive argument.”

“Firstly, let's talk about the celebration of life itself, particularly at Christmastime,” he wrote. “It’s a Wonderful Life champions the common, working man, upholds the importance of marriage, family, and community, and shows the dangers of unbridled materialism. This film captures the essence of Christianity in our world today. George Bailey's saga, his sacrifices for Bedford Falls, is a beautiful allegory for the Christian call to service over self. It’s a reminder that we are here to serve, not to be served, just as Christ taught us.”

Posobiec continued, “The film's narrative is inherently Christian. I've said before, The theme of It’s a Wonderful Life is a celebration of life itself at Christmastime. It has an undisputedly Christian message, perhaps moreso than any other Christmas movie set in modern times. This isn't just about holiday cheer; it's about the profound realization of one's value in the eyes of God and community. George's journey, guided by Clarence, the angel, showcases the Christian belief in divine intervention, in miracles, and in the ultimate triumph of good over evil, of love over despair, including a warning call against loss of hope and suicide at Christmastime, a real issue.”

“We cannot overlook the timing of the film, which I've noted, It came out during Christmas and takes place on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. This isn't mere coincidence,” he observed. “The setting of Christmas Eve and Day in the film is symbolic, paralleling the birth of Christ, which is a celebration of hope, redemption, and the love of God for humanity. The climax of the movie, where George is saved by the love of his community, mirrors the communal joy and redemption of Christmas itself.”

“The moral lessons are where this movie truly shines as a Christian narrative,” he declared. “I've highlighted that It’s a Wonderful Life deals with ‘unrealized dreams, greed, service and sacrifice, identity and purpose, the enchantment of the ordinary, the joy of family.’ These themes are not just about storytelling; they are about teaching Christian virtues. The contrast between George Bailey's life, centered on love, family, and community, and Mr. Potter's life, driven by greed and pursuit of money, is a clear moral lesson on the pitfalls of materialism and the rewards of a life lived for others.”

“It's A Wonderful Life is more than entertainment; it's a testament to Christian values in the modern world,” he noted. “It's about hope when all seems lost, about seeing the divine in the ordinary, and about the power of love and community. This film doesn't just celebrate Christmas; it celebrates what Christianity stands for in our lives every day.”

Finally, he concluded, “So, I urge you, this Christmas, to watch It's A Wonderful Life not just for its nostalgia but to remind ourselves of our purpose, our faith, and the joy of living a Christian life. Let's honor this film not just as a cultural icon but as a beacon of Christian values in our modern era.”

Frank Capra discussed the making of It’s A Wonderful noting that he received three scripts from Mark Conley, Dalton Trumbo, and Clifford Odets. However, Capra said they all missed the idea of the film.

As for what that idea was Capra explained, “The idea I got when I bought this Christmas card, [The Greatest Gift]. And in about nine paragraphs there was this story. A man, who was a failure, was given the opportunity to come back and see the world as it would have been had he not been born. And he finds out no man is a thing. Well, my goodness this thing hit me like a ton of brick so I wrote my own script and that’s the story of It’s A Wonderful Life.”

Capra then detailed, “And I think it represents for me what I’d been trying to say in the others. But only I said it in perhaps in a more novel form. I had never heard or seen this plot used in which a man was allowed to see how his little world would have been had he not been born. This, to me, was novel, new, and a wonderfully humane way of pinning this idea down on the importance of the individual, which has always been the main theme of all my films.”

What do you make of Posobiec’s analysis of It’s A Wonderful Life and why it is a must-watch Christmas movie?

