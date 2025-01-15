Author and political pundit Jack Posobiec made an appearance on Tim Pool’s Tim Cast IRL YouTube show where he explained what the Woke Lite or Diet Woke are.

During the second half of the show, Posobiec explained, “It’s typically these former liberals … and they’re always like, ‘I’m a former liberal but a classic liberal.’ And they come over and they say, ‘I’m against trans’ but that’s about it and I’m with [the Left] on every single other thing. And then they immediately start gatekeeping the right and gatekeeping dissidents and gatekeeping populists. And say, ‘You can’t believe that. You can’t talk about that issue. You can’t do that.’ And that’s why I call them the Woke Lite.”

Pool then added, “And the exact same way the woke do it. That’s why I describe wokeness as the cult-like adherence to the liberal orthodoxy. What the Woke Lite are doing — these are disaffected liberals that are still liberal — and they’re saying, ‘Those liberals are bad. We’re the true liberals. Be like us. And if you’re not, you’re the Woke Right.’”

“And the Woke Right phenomena is basically calling someone Alt-Right,” he continued. “It’s a meaningless term that basically says, ‘You are our enemy.’ So it’s funny when these guys are like, ‘The Woke Right.’ I’m like, ‘You are the Woke Right.’ … I call them Woke Right because they’re the right side of the left side, but they are still on the left.”

Posobiec then clarified, “I was doing the same thing at first, but then just the waters were too muddied because people were like, ‘Wait, what are you talking about. I couldn’t figure this out.’ So, I just explained it. Woke Lite. Also, if you prefer, Diet Woke.”

Pool then mocked, “These guys are like, ‘The woke are crazy and we are the true liberals. You should be like us.’”

Later, Posobiec clarified, “What it is in direct fashion, is what they’re doing is creating a category, creating a label, saying we’re separate from these guys.”

What do you make of Posobiec’s definition of the Woke Lite or Diet Woke?

