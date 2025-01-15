Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
Jan 15, 2025

What their doing, is pretending to distance themselves from what they think is the 1 step too far that their side went. They can't comprehend how it's been an ever building hill of crap they've pulled. The trans BS wasn't what broke the Left it was simply the last straw in a pile of many actions or straw.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture