Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
Mar 7, 2025

To be honest, kind of a silly boycott, I doubt the majority of the audience is MAGA anyway.

Reply
Share
Mark Fox's avatar
Mark Fox
Mar 6, 2025

They always say that they are "neutral".

It's insufferable.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture