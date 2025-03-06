Human Events Senior Editor and 4D Warfare author Jack Posbiec called for a boycott of Hamilton after the production announced it was canceling its performance at The Kennedy Center.

On March 5th, Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller announced he was cancelling an upcoming production of the musical at The Kennedy Center. In a post to X, Seller stated, “In recent weeks we have sadly seen decades of Kennedy Center neutrality de destroyed. The recent purge by the Trump Administration of both professional staff and performing arts events at or originally produced by the Kennedy Center flies in the face of everything this national cultural represents. This spirit of nonpartisanship ended on February 7, 2025, with the firing of Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter, the Chaimn of the Board David Rubenstein, and numerous other Kennedy Center board members, as well as the cancellation of important programming. These actions bring a new spirit of partisanship to the national treasure that is the Kennedy Center.”

He then declared, “Given these recent actions, our show simply cannot, in good conscience, participate and be a part of this new culture that is being imposed on the Kennedy Center. Therefore, we have cancelled the third engagement of Hamilton at the Kennedy Center, originally scheduled for March 3-April 26, 2026.”

He went on to state, “Our cancellation is also a business decision. Hamilton is a large and global production, and it would simply be financially and personally devastating to the hundreds of employees of Hamilton if the new leadership of the Kennedy Center suddenly cancelled or re-negotiated our engagement.”

Seller concluded his lengthy post writing, “Regardless of the political climate, I have always felt at home at The Kennedy Center, and I am grateful for every person who has spent the last 50 years making it a beacon of nonpartisanship and celebration. But we cannot presently support an institution that has been forced by external forces to betray its mission as a national cultural center that fosters the free expression of art in The United States of America.”

Posobiec reacted to this cancellation calling for a boycott of the production. He wrote in a post to X, “BOYCOTT HAMILTON ACROSS AMERICA You want us to support your Woke crap? Nope, MAGA is DONE.”

In a clip from Human Events, Posobiec added, “To all the commies that run that program, here’s the flip side of it by the way, why don’t we boycott all of Hamilton. So to any patriot that’s out there right now, any red-blood having American, any patriot within the sound of my voice, we are not going to Hamilton. Boycott this thing completely.”

He explained, “Not just because they’re giving the middle finger and thumbing their nose to President Trump, but because, honestly, the show just isn’t that good.”

Will you be taking up Posobiec’s call to boycott Hamilton? What do you make of the call to boycott?

