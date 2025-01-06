J. Michael Straczynski took over Captain America a little over a year ago, and now that run is coming to an end. However, not without a bizarre panel showing Peter Parker, Spider-Man, acting homosexually with Thor.

Marvel Comics lost its magic long ago as what used to be the House of Ideas clearly ran out of ideas with recent iterations looking far more like extended issues of “What If?” shoehorning extremist leftist identity politics and diversity, equity, and inclusion into stories at alarming rates.

J. Michael Straczynski took a break from writing at Marvel Comics a long time ago after he claimed the editorial messed with his stories one too many times. His run on Amazing Spider-Man was one of the most controversial of all time, having Peter Parker make a deal with the devil (Mephisto) to end his marriage to Mary Jane, which Straczynski claimed was editorially mandated. However, it still ruined the character and book from that point forward.

He returned with Captain America, a book Marvel Comics hasn’t known what to do with direction-wise since the Winter Soldier / Civil War storyline, since they refuse to hire any conservative creators who might do the patriotic character justice.

Straczynski’s run started with some bizarre situations where Captain America's virtue signaled diversity, seemed to be anti-captialism, and also featured Straczynski comparing modern rallies like Donald Trump’s popular political outings to Nazi rallies in the 1930s. It looked like it would be filled with extremist politics as the run went along, not feeling like Captain America in the least.

The book took a hard turn where Captain America went into some faerie land to deal with some magical situations which didn’t fit the character at all. Sales plummeted on the book as a result and the run was brought to a conclusion early with Issue #16, as the experiment of bringing Stracynzski back didn’t get the former Hollywood writing star reception Marvel Comics thought going in.

In the final issue, Thor, Spider-Man, and Captain America team up to save a man named Broxton from true death, bringing back Straczynski’s writing on two characters he’d utilized before. It appears as if he or others forgot he also did a brief run on Fantastic Four that was cut short because he quit the book.

In this book, Straczynski stops the action to have Spider-Man check out Thor’s genitals as Thor is making a call to action. Spider-Man stares at Thor’s package while saying “How do you do that… make the light bend around you?”

The implication is that Spider-Man is checking Thor out, implying that Peter Parker has some latent homosexuality to him in the lame joke as Marvel circles the drain with matters that should be edited out of books by any professional editor.

While fans have noted the run was obviously truncated and the ending rushed, it might be fore the better since Straczynski seems to not be able to help himself with out-of-character moments like this on mainline books. He’s now doing a mini-event with tertiary characters where he might be better relegated with his current writing levels.

What do you think of J. Michael Stracyznski having Spider-Man check out Thor In Captain America #16? Leave a comment and let us know.

The Terran Imperiums must save a world from demonic space creatures! Back THE EMERALD ARRAY book on Fund My Comic for real heroism and a great read on a free speech platform.

NEXT: Jason Aaron Goes Full Strong, Female Lead With Absolute Superman #3