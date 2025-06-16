Fandom Pulse

User's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Jun 16, 2025

Nope. JMS is too woke to reboot the Doc.

After all, he’s talking about rebooting his greatest story just for modern audiences.

Steve Larbig's avatar
Steve Larbig
Jun 16, 2025

I don't know about this. I really enjoyed B5 but that was another time. If he were to take on Dr Who it's likely he'd continue the woke path of RTD. Maybe not so in your face, but it would be there.

