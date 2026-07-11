A new rumor is casting doubt on Amazon’s decision to cancel Stargate, the streamer’s planned revival of the science fiction franchise that was scrapped in June after a 20-week writers room, a full series order, and active pre-production in the UK. The claim comes from a podcast called Tachyon Pulse, which Stargate fans have followed closely since the cancellation was announced.

How It Happened

Amazon MGM acquired the Stargate franchise when it purchased MGM in 2022. For years, fans waited while the studio figured out what to do with it. Then, in November 2025, the announcement came: a new Stargate series, written and executive produced by Martin Gero, a veteran of Stargate: Atlantis, with franchise legends Brad Wright and Joseph Mallozzi on board as consulting producers. A writers room formed. Pre-production began in the UK. After fifteen years of silence since Stargate Universe ended, it was finally happening.

Then, in June 2026, Amazon pulled the plug.

The reported reason, per Variety, was that Amazon executives believed Gero’s vision would not have “broad appeal beyond the franchise’s already dedicated fanbase.” Mallozzi publicly disputed the characterization, saying the show had been designed as an accessible entry point for new viewers while respecting canon. The Save Stargate petition, started by The Popcast Brothers on Change.org, put it plainly:

“Canceling a Stargate show because it might ‘only’ appeal to the dedicated Stargate fanbase is absurd. That isn’t a problem, it’s a foundation... The idea that a franchise revival must immediately appeal to everyone on Earth before it is allowed to exist is exactly how studios end up making bland, flavorless content that appeals passionately to no one.”

What the Fandom Did Next

The Stargate community did not go quietly.

The Change.org petition targeting Amazon, Jeff Bezos, Prime Video head Mike Hopkins, and Amazon MGM Television chief Peter Friedlander has crossed 113,000 verified signatures and is still climbing. CBR covered the petition as it surged past 100,000. A dedicated site, savestargate.com, went live to centralize the campaign. On social media, coordinated #SaveStargate tweet storms hit X hard enough that genre media took notice, with fans from the SG-1, Atlantis, and Universe communities organizing globally.

Michael Shanks, Daniel Jackson himself, shared the campaign on Facebook. The people who made the show want it back too.

SG-1 ran ten seasons. Atlantis ran five. Universe ran two. The franchise spawned films, spinoffs, conventions, novels, games. Its fanbase never left. It just ran out of new material.

The Rumor

Into this walks Tachyon Pulse. The host was careful about the nature of what he was reporting. “I am underlining [that this is a] rumor, putting it in big flashing lights, in neon, at the top of a mountain where it can be seen from 100 miles,” he said, “because if true, it’s incredibly exciting.”

The information comes from a source at one of the larger talent agencies in California. That source had a client who was approached about a new project, a representative pitching an opportunity while knowing Stargate had been canceled. The response wasn’t what they expected.

As Tachyon Pulse described it: “The person said, ‘Oh, thank you so much. That’s lovely of you to think of me, but actually, I’m busy with Stargate.’”

That’s the data point. It’s a loaded one.

Tachyon Pulse’s source pushed on it immediately. If the show is canceled, the talent’s contract would normally be bought out, freeing them to at least consider what comes next, even if they couldn’t commit. The fact that this person wasn’t even willing to have the conversation suggested something else going on. “It doesn’t make any sense that they were not even willing to talk about it,” the source told Tachyon Pulse.

The likely explanations are narrow. Either Amazon is keeping certain talent on retainer while internal conversations continue, or, as the host put it, “we’ve won.”

Tachyon Pulse’s source, who previously told him a Martin Gero Stargate announcement was coming before Christmas last year (a tip that proved accurate), leaned toward optimism. “His instinct is that Stargate is going to get un-canceled. He suspects the person they’ve been speaking to is not talking about an ex-project because they know something they’re not sharing.”

Why This Isn’t Impossible

Amazon’s public position is that it remains interested in developing Stargate in some form, just not Gero’s version. But the fan campaign didn’t fade after the initial news cycle. It kept generating coverage for weeks, and that may be changing the calculus inside the studio.

Tachyon Pulse raised the possibility that MGM Plus had interest in acquiring the project before the cancellation was announced. Netflix reportedly inquired about taking on Stargate, only for Amazon to decline the conversation. Amazon saying no to outside interest may itself suggest internal ambivalence rather than a clean decision.

“All we really needed to do was give Amazon bosses an excuse to actually go, ‘We’ve listened to you. We love the fans,’” the host said. “And if we gave them that opportunity to turn and change their minds because of the fan reaction and then allowed them to spin it so that they made out it was just because of the customers that they adore, they could change their minds.”

The one ticking clock, he noted, is talent. Once Martin Gero moves on to another project, once the VFX houses, the writers, the cast attached start filling their schedules elsewhere, that window closes. The fact that at least one attached talent still considers themselves committed to Stargate, rather than moving on, is the signal worth watching.

Where Things Stand

Nothing is confirmed. The host was disciplined about that throughout. “I’m so far into the country of rumor that I can’t see the border,” he said. “If I took a missile and shot it towards the country of fact, I would get nowhere bloody near it.”

But the numbers back up the pressure campaign: 113,000 signatures, sustained coverage from genre outlets, and cast members lending their own platforms to the cause. And now there’s a data point from inside the industry suggesting Amazon hasn’t fully closed the door.

Sign the petition at change.org/p/save-stargate-with-martin-gero and follow the campaign at savestargate.com.

If Amazon reverses course here, does it set a precedent other canceled franchises can point to, or is Stargate simply a special case with a uniquely loud fanbase?

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