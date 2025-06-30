Marvel Studios’ latest live-action streaming series for Disney+, Ironheart, unsurprisingly failed to chart on the top 10 Streaming Originals: Television chart from Luminate.

Marvel Studios released three episodes of Ironheart on June 24th. For the week of June 20-26 Luminate reported it did not chart and achieved less than 260.8 million minutes viewed, which was the amount of minutes viewed by MobLand, the least viewed show on the chart.

Similarly, Daredevil: Born Again did not chart in its first week of release on the Luminate charts after it had a two-episode premiere on March 4th.

However, in the ensuing week, the show did chart in 10th position with a total of 387.3 million minutes watched.

However, it would eventually be revealed that Daredevil: Born Again had disastrous ratings. Nielsen data revealed that it only garnered a total of 5.8 million viewers, which was good enough for the 92nd most watched show for the 2024-25 TV season.

For another comparison, Luminate reported that The Acolyte had a first week of 210 million minutes watched. It increased to 380.5 million minutes in its second week when its third episode debuted. However, it quickly trailed off in ensuing weeks going down to 262 million in its third week and then 232.2 million in its fourth week.

The Acolyte was eventually canceled with Disney Co-Chairman Alan Bergman telling Vulture, “So as it relates to Acolyte, we were happy with our performance, but it wasn’t where we needed it to be given the cost structure of that title, quite frankly, to go and make a season two. So that’s the reason why we didn’t do that.”

It is quite possible that Ironheart is the least viewed Marvel Studios live-action production to-date. Before Daredevil: Born Again, Agatha All Along had a premiere of 426 million minutes watched. It did go on to have a 744 million minutes watched finale albeit it released a two-episode finale.

Before Agatha All Along, Marvel dumped all five episodes of Echo onto its platform on the same day. The show debuted on Nielsen’s chart the first week it released with 731 million minutes watched. However, by the week after all the episodes were dropped on Disney+ the show was nowhere to be seen on Nielsen’s charts.

The second season of Loki also had a massive decline for its premiere. It only brought in 446 million minutes watched. The season one premiere brought in 731 million minutes watched.

What makes this decline in viewership even worse is that Disney+ has actually increased its total subscriber base. As of March 29th, Disney+ had 57.8 million subscribers in the United States and Canada. At the end of December 2024, it 56.8 million. In the quarter before that it was at 56 million.

So while Disney+ is adding subscribers, they are not watching Marvel Studios productions.

What do you make of Ironheart continuing the trend of less and less people watching Marvel Studios live-action shows on Disney+?

