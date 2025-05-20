Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
May 20, 2025

Considering he created Ironheart, whatever he gets, he's still being overpaid.

Reply
Share
James Allin's avatar
James Allin
May 21, 2025

Isn't this supossed to be a black female version of Ironman?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture