The comic book industry rarely pays for its creations, and in the case of Ironheart, we have another character that Disney Marvel has stripped from the original artist, Mike Deodato Jr., who’s taken to Instagram to call out the corporation.

Marvel and DC Comics live off of a copyright system that’s completely broken and not something meant in the original spirit of protecting creators. Since their origins, the companies have taken artists as “work for hire” and not given them rights to create characters that have spanned generations, such as Superman, Spider-Man, and more.

The treatment of creators went through many iterations of lawsuits over the years with both companies, including a recent one from the estate of Steve Ditko demanding compensation for the creation of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. However, these companies have not revised their business practices to pay royalties for the creation of these characters in films in all cases.

This is more standard in the industry than it is an exception to the rule, unfortunately. Now, with Ironheart coming to Disney+, artist Mike Deodato Jr., who co-created the character, took to Instagram to alert fans he was getting no royalties for the project.

He posted, which was translated to English by Bleeding Cool:

"As a comic book artist, there are few feelings more satisfying than seeing a character you helped create come to life on the big screen. Tomorrow, the trailer for Ironheart drops, and I'm thrilled to share a scene from the preview featuring a moment I originally brought to life on the comics page. Riri Williams, a character I co-created with the amazing Brian Michael Bendis, is finally taking flight, and the result is stunning. It's a powerful reminder of the magic that happens when imagination meets real-world production.

"But as much as I celebrate this moment, there's a bitter edge to it. You see, while Marvel has built an empire worth billions on the backs of its creators, the compensation model hasn't kept pace with the success. I'm in a good place, one of the best-paid creators in the industry, and I truly appreciate that. But it's not about me. It's about the principle. When a character you poured your heart into helps fuel the engine of a multi-billion-dollar machine, a small share of that success feels only fair.

"Creators don't ask for billions or even millions. Just a nod, a bit of recognition, and a share that reflects the contribution they've made. It's not just good ethics—it's good business. Happy creators stay invested, inspired, and loyal. But when the business side doesn't match the creative investment, creators naturally drift toward projects where they retain control, where their work can lead to lasting financial security. That's why more and more of us are focusing on creator-owned projects, where we can truly share in the success of our creations.”

"I'm not bitter, just realistic. I'm proud to see Riri come to life, and I'll always appreciate the fans who make that possible. But I hope one day, the companies that thrive on our imaginations will truly recognize the value we bring to the table.”

"Marvel, you can do better. And I genuinely hope you will, for the sake of the characters we love and the creators who bring them to life.”

Rob Liefeld has been a vocal whistleblower about how he’s been mistreated by Marvel Comics and, subsequently, Marvel Studios over the years as a creator of one of the biggest properties they have, Deadpool. He called out the situation after Deodato posted, saying, “So you got Jeremy Renner, Carrie Coon, Rick Vietch, Mike Deodato all adding to the chorus. Marvel is full of bad actors. Awful folks. Purge em. Clean house. Start over. You are making break even films now. Start with the 3 D’s.”

Disney Marvel doesn’t do right by its artists, it’s beyond clear at this point,and yet none of these people in the industry have any power to do anything about it as the machine churns along. The comic book industry is one where artists toil for clout for years with little to show for it, and they get spit out in the end.

What do you think of Disney Marvel not paying Mike Deodato for his creation, Ironheart? Leave a comment and let us know.

Support an alternative to mainstream publishing. Sign up for the Jon Del Arroz newsletter and get THREE FREE BOOKS and stay up to date on deals and new releases from an author doing the good work.

NEXT: Scott Snyder Implies His Absolute Batman Villains Are Stand-Ins For Donald Trump And Elon Musk