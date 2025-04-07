Fandom Pulse

Eric R. Ashley
Apr 8, 2025

One of the things that took Iron Man down from great to not so great was replacing this actor with Cheadle. Iron Man one was great, and a large part of it was this guy.

ShootyBear
Apr 9, 2025

Wow powerful words! And he’s clearly alluding to some dark stuff.

