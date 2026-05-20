007 First Light releases May 27, one week from today. It is the first major James Bond video game since 007 Legends in 2012 and is published by Amazon MGM Studios — the same company that owns the Bond film IP and just announced its casting search for Bond 26. The game has been in development since 2020. It is built by IO Interactive, the makers of the Hitman franchise. And in the week of its release, its cinematics director told the press that classic Bond behavior would be “tone deaf” in the modern era.

The quotes came from Martin Emborg, IO Interactive’s cinematics director, in a pre-release interview. “He’s evolved through the decades, and obviously, we reflect modern values. So it’s not going to be your old school Bond, which would just be tone deaf in this day, right? He’s a modern guy.”

And on what specifically falls away from the classic character: “It’s been going on for 60 years. So it’s our time to look at this character and see what does it take to save the world in 2026? And some things fall by the wayside and some things are more important than ever.”

The PC Gamer article covering this framed the headline as: Bond “(probably) won’t be a sexist, misogynist dinosaur.” The subheading: “Don’t expect any ‘Christmas only comes once a year’ cracks in this one.” The author described classic Bond’s treatment of women as “furniture from Ikea” and approvingly summarized Emborg’s comments as confirmation that the game would sand down the character’s edges for contemporary sensibilities.

Emborg hedged his statement with reassurances. He confirmed “beautiful women are there” in the game, that Bond is “a young man, he’s got game, and he’s very cool,” and that he knows “people are worried about that kind of thing” but urged them to wait and play before judging. The game will not be entirely stripped of Bond’s identity. But the framework Emborg chose to describe the creative decisions is the framework of removal — old-school Bond behavior is “tone deaf,” certain things “fall by the wayside,” and the character now “reflects modern values.”

Fandom Pulse covered the Bond franchise’s trajectory earlier this month. The official 2023 Bond novel On His Majesty’s Secret Service framed a room full of competent men with no diversity quotas as evidence of villainy. Amazon’s casting search for Bond 26 is underway. The Bond IP across every medium is moving in the same direction: the confidence, the sexuality, the masculine self-assurance that defined the character across six decades are being systematically reclassified as problems to be managed rather than features to be celebrated.

The game stars Patrick Gibson as a 26-year-old Bond described as “a young, resourceful and sometimes reckless recruit in MI6’s training program.” Lenny Kravitz plays the villain, a character described as “a wild, unpredictable pirate ruler of Africa’s biggest black market hub.” The game was delayed from March to May 27 for additional polish. It launches on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2. Amazon MGM Studios is publishing it.

The Steam community’s response to the “modern values” comments was immediate. Multiple users removed the game from their wishlists and posted cancellations of planned purchases, with one writing: “Removed from wishlist, no pre-order, no day 1, no full price ever.” The game’s Steam discussion forums have run active threads on the controversy since December 2025 when Emborg’s earlier “modern values” comments first circulated.

Ian Fleming created James Bond in 1953 as a specific kind of man: cold, precise, sexually confident, and operating entirely outside the moral framework of civilian life. The character’s relationship with women was not incidental to his identity. It was part of the portrait of a man who lived without attachment, without sentiment, and without the social constraints that governed ordinary people. That portrait has been complicated, softened, and interrogated across sixty years of films and novels. Daniel Craig’s era made it the explicit subject of the story. None of that required a cinematics director to call the source material “tone deaf” in a press interview the week of release.

Emborg’s language is the tell. Not “we made different creative choices” or “we wanted to explore a different side of the character.” The old Bond would be “tone deaf.” Some things “fall by the wayside.” The framing is not neutral creative evolution. It is the same language used to describe the elimination of content deemed unacceptable rather than the transformation of content into something new.

Amazon owns the Bond IP. Amazon published this game. Amazon is casting Bond 26. The official Bond novels have been staffed with writers who frame conservative men as villains. The gaming adaptation has a cinematics director who calls classic Bond behavior “tone deaf” in the release week press cycle.

The character Ian Fleming created is being disassembled across every medium simultaneously. The game releases in seven days.

What does Bond need to be in 2026 that still earns the name? Let us know in the comments.

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