Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clay's avatar
Clay
May 13, 2025

I can't wait for this game to sell 98 copies and lose $100 million.

Reply
Share
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
May 13, 2025

Typical SJW tactic - DARVO attacks are quite common, but they no longer work. I hope this awful propaganda game just flops and spells the end of Naughty Dog.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture