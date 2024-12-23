Fandom Pulse

The Man Who Shouldn't Be King's avatar
The Man Who Shouldn't Be King
Dec 23, 2024

I strongly encourage this. Please, please keep posting nasty, mean-spirited memes about your own audience, so this game faceplants harder than Snow White. It'll take a few more hard whacks in the moneybags until the AAA gaming industry finally remembers it's a rented mule that exists on our sufferance, not the other way around.

BatJoker's avatar
BatJoker
Dec 24, 2024

You know what? Let her post more stuff like this so everyone can see how she hates the major customers/gamers. "It will surely work in her favor🤡".

