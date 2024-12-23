Tati Gabrielle, the actress for Naughty Dog’s upcoming game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, mocked gamers by sharing pro-DEI fan art and asking, “you mad bro?”

In a post to her Instagram Stories, Gabrielle shared fan art created by X user Luarya_ of Ciri from The Witcher 4 and Gabrielle’s character of Jordan A. Mun from Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

The art shows the two embracing each other in a hug, drinking Fragile Masculini-Tea made of 100% incel tears, and Mun displaying her middle finger. Promotional language states, “Sooo DEI-licious !”

Gabrielle shared it and wrote on Instagram, “you mad bro?”

This Instagram Story post comes in the wake of the game getting massive amounts of dislikes and getting trounced in views by Elden Ring: Nightreign.

On PlayStation’s YouTube channel, the game only has 2 million views. It has over 246,000 dislikes and just 96,000 likes.

On Naughty Dog’s channel, it only has 1.3 million views. There are 163,000 dislikes and just 67,000 likes.

Not only were the trailers getting disliked, but gamers were lampooning it in the comments on the PlayStation trailer given Naughty Dog turned off their comments.

It had also been previously revealed that Gabrielle is a promoter of woke ideology specifically transgenderism. During an appearance at the Unforgettable Gala in March 2023, Gabrielle said, “As far as with non-binary and transgender, I hope that we just start seeing that the future is here whether we like it or not. We need to not just accept it, but embrace it. Embracing something and seeing not only the beauty in it, but the way that it contributes to the world and contributes to the way that anybody of any gender, race, creed, color can form their identity and can walk through the world with pride and their chin up high like I think is so important for the generation coming behind us.”

She also told The List in 2023, “I feel that film and television is supposed to reflect the world back at itself. When you do that — with the characters that I've played — in a way that is grounded, that is normal, as it is in our everyday life … that's how you give [the] best homage to someone who is standing in that field.”

She even noted that the industry should take things even further, “They can go further. As opposed to having just one character that is LGBTQ or non-binary, make it reflect the way that our society is. Sprinkle more in there.”

“The networks can listen more to the fans and pander more to them by listening [and] understanding that when they're shouting their outrage toward things, it's not just because they want to be bratty and they want to be whatever, [but] they want to be represented properly,” Gabrielle added. “They want to see themselves. We all watch movies as children and [find] a piece of [ourselves in] a character, and that's what [gives] us inspiration or hope for our own future. If they listen a little bit more, we can go a lot further.”

To that point, Gabrielle also stated, “More shows should have a consultant of some sort. In LGBT, if you're going to touch on our field and in that topic, have a consultant — have somebody that you can directly ask. Don't guess, because that's often the problem.”

“The showrunners that we had for The 100, they tried, and they were trying to be inclusive with that. But I think they didn't have enough education and enough information around it. Have a consultant, or make sure you're educated,” she concluded.

What do you make of Gabrielle’s Instagram Story post? How many sales do you think she just cost the game?

