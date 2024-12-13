Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Taylor's avatar
James Taylor
Dec 14, 2024

When you live on planet stupid... every idea seems plausible and logical. These people have a disease. It's fully mental, and it manifests itself as most mental illnesses often do... in ways that disgust and enrage.

It reminds us why the closure of most insane asylums was a horrid idea.

Reply
Share
Iwakura Kintsugi's avatar
Iwakura Kintsugi
Dec 13, 2024

More like Jordan A. Man am I right?

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture