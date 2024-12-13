Tati Gabrielle, the actress who plays the character Jordan A. Mun in Naughty Dog’s upcoming Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, has made it clear that she not only wants the vile LGBTQ+ agenda normalized, but embraced.

In an interview conducted back in March 2023 as part of the Unforgettable Gala, which was brought to the attention of the public by former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz, Gabrielle states, “As far as with non-binary and transgender, I hope that we just start seeing that the future is here whether we like it or not. We need to not just accept it, but embrace it. Embracing something and seeing not only the beauty in it, but the way that it contributes to the world and contributes to the way that anybody of any gender, race, creed, color can form their identity and can walk through the world with pride and their chin up high like I think is so important for the generation coming behind us.”

READ: CD Projekt Red's 'Witcher 4' Trailer Decried For Seemingly Turning Ciri Into A Witcher And Abandoning The Lore Of The Novels

Gabrielle also told The List in 2023, “ I feel that film and television is supposed to reflect the world back at itself. When you do that — with the characters that I've played — in a way that is grounded, that is normal, as it is in our everyday life … that's how you give [the] best homage to someone who is standing in that field.”

She even noted that the industry should take things even further, “They can go further. As opposed to having just one character that is LGBTQ or non-binary, make it reflect the way that our society is. Sprinkle more in there.”

“The networks can listen more to the fans and pander more to them by listening [and] understanding that when they're shouting their outrage toward things, it's not just because they want to be bratty and they want to be whatever, [but] they want to be represented properly,” Gabrielle added. “They want to see themselves. We all watch movies as children and [find] a piece of [ourselves in] a character, and that's what [gives] us inspiration or hope for our own future. If they listen a little bit more, we can go a lot further.”

To that point, Gabrielle also stated, “More shows should have a consultant of some sort. In LGBT, if you're going to touch on our field and in that topic, have a consultant — have somebody that you can directly ask. Don't guess, because that's often the problem.”

“The showrunners that we had for The 100, they tried, and they were trying to be inclusive with that. But I think they didn't have enough education and enough information around it. Have a consultant, or make sure you're educated,” she concluded.

READ: 'Marvel Rivals' Game Director Trashes 'Concord' Saying "It Didn't Bring Any Unique Value"

Archbishop Alexander Sample of the Archdiocese of Portland explains why this ideology is not only wrong, but dangerous.

He states, “The Catholic understanding of the human person is at odds with ‘gender identity theory,’ a framework that is increasingly dominant in Western culture. According to this model, one’s identity as a man, woman, or both/neither is based solely on subjective self-perception. The term ‘transgender’ has entered common usage by those who advocate gender identity theory. This theory separates ‘gender’ (man-ness and woman-ness and the masculine and feminine principles found in nature itself) from biological sex, rooting sexed identity in a dissociated self perception rather than the body. In cases of a felt incongruence between gender identity and sex, this model affirms the subjective sense of gender over the objective fact of biological sex and recommends the process of ‘transitioning’ to identify as one’s chosen rather than given, sex.”

Furthermore, Bishop Michael Burbidge explains how the faithful should respond to this agenda and movement, “To affirm someone in an identity at odds with biological sex or to affirm a person's desired ‘transition’ is to mislead that person. It involves speaking and interacting with that person in an untruthful manner. Although the law of gradualness might prompt us to discern the best time to communicate the fullness of the truth, in no circumstances can we confirm a person in error.”

What do you make of Gabrielle’s comments?

NEXT: 'Naughty Dog' Turns Off Comments For Its 'Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet' Trailer, Gamers Roast It Anyway