Intergalactic Plot Leak, Kraven And War Of Rohirrim Box Office Failures, Mass Effect Pronouns - Fandom Pulse Daily Briefing
The woke in video games are actively bragging about the amount of AAA games subverting traditional gaming out there, but stats show that woke games perform far worse than their counterparts. The industry bloodbath is just beginning.
