Mr0303
Feb 18, 2025

Martin certainly has a lot of mass, but this doesn't mean he understands physics.

Sionathan
Feb 18, 2025

While I share the frustration of being unhappy with authors who don't finish their stories, I'm completely sympathetic with authors who (for whatever reasons) are no longer happy or fulfilled by writing anymore.

I'm glad he found something to write that engaged him, and I even think the topic is (or sounds like?) something that's important to an author's ability to do excellent world building. We've loved GRRM's books because he builds amazing worlds. I'm glad he's still finding joy in those exercises.

I wish he would finish the damn series that I've loved and already feel emotionally invested in - but frankly, he doesn't owe his readers anything beyond what he's already delivered; and all these people bitching about him and his work is exactly the sort of thing that kills the souls of writers.

I hope that GRRM finds enough joy from all of his other options in this world of endless opportunities, that he cheers up enough to finish the story he started in ASOIAF. But if he doesn't, then I don't want him to write any more about it anyway because life is to short to waste it by reading the ratings of unhappy old men... which coincidentally describes this comment, too.

