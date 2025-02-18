As fans are wondering if George R.R. Martin will ever finish his A Song Of Ice And Fire epic fantasy series, he’s now co-authored a paper in the American Journal of Physics rather than working on completing the book he started with A Game Of Thrones.

The saga of George R.R. Martin and his epic fantasy has become a joke among fandom. People have been laughing at his inability to write the conclusion to his epic fantasy series for a book that was promised more than twelve years ago.

Every few months that pass, the author seems to give a new excuse as to why he is unable to complete the epic fantasy.

At the beginning of 2024, he took to his blog to blame “toxic fans” for his inability to work.

"Toxicity is growing," George R.R. Martin wrote. "It used to be fun talking about our favorite books and films, and having spirited debates with fans who saw things different… but … it is no longer enough to say "I did not like [this] book … or [this] film, and here's why."… [people] would rather talk about the stuff they hate than the stuff they love, and delight in dancing on the graves of anyone whose film has flopped"

In September, he said he had mounting stress levels and spent too much time working on TV Shows to finish the one project everyone’s been waiting for from him, saying, “The first half of my year was pretty miserable.” He then cited the death of a friend as paralyzing his work efforts before saying, “Nor did I find much solace in my work.”

“Writing came hard, and though I did produce some new pages on both The Winds of Winter (yes) and Blood & Fire (the sequel to Fire & Blood, the second part of my Targaryen history), I would have liked to turn out a lot more.”

In December 2024, he spoke with The Hollywood Reporter to hint he may not get the book finished before he dies.

He told them, “Unfortunately, I am 13 years late. Every time I say that, I’m [like], ‘How could I be 13 years late?’ I don’t know, it happens a day at a time.”

While he has all of these excuses for not finishing A Song of Ice And Fire, it seems the reality is George R.R. Martin decides to get himself distracted as to not work on The Winds of Winter.

Political analyst, L, on X posted mocking the author, pointing out a new paper was released in the American Journal of Physics at the beginning of February by the struggling fantasy author. She said, “George R.R. Martin just co-authored a research paper for the American Journal of Physics on the evolution of a fictional virus. Doing literally anything but writing his last two books. xD”

With her post, she posted a screenshot on a paper titled “Ergodic Lagrangian dynamics in a superhero universe.”

The paper is described as follows: “We present a fictional scenario that, while undeniably whimsical, provides the foundation for a unique exercise in extended problem solving, physics analysis, and quantitative model development. Starting with the foundational premise of the Wild Cards shared-world superhero universe, we demonstrate how a variety of concepts appropriate to the advanced undergraduate level—ergodicity, functional analysis, Lagrangian mechanics, and the ever-important simplifying approximation—can be combined into a rich, coherent mathematical model. The goal of this case study is to develop a useful pedagogical exercise in exploring an open-ended research question that presents, at first glance, no clear path forward. Being both eclectic and lengthy, this exercise offers a unique way for students to apply their core physics and mathematics education. It is perhaps best used within a senior honors seminar or within a brief (e.g., January term) elective class.”

The page shows the paper is co-authored by George R.R. Martin, a head-scratching exercise as to why he would be spending time writing papers for the American Journal of Physics rather than completing the one work fans want from him.

What do you think of George R.R. Martin refusing to work on the A Game of Thrones conclusion? Leave a comment and let us know.

If you enjoy great fantasy fiction with great worldbuilding and a classic D&D feel, read The Adventures of Baron von Monocle six-book series and support Fandom Pulse!