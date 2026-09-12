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DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
1h

All you need to do is a see a picture of the obese and/or ugly women behind this game to understand why it's a pathetic joke. Buy it only if you're low IQ, gay, or both.

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Reformed_Warrior46's avatar
Reformed_Warrior46
2h

If that wasn't enough, Mystique is supposedly "married" (more like mirage) to Tyger Tiger.

Utter propaganda garbage.

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