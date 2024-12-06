IndieGoGo has been shown to cause problems for creators multiple times in the past. Often, it’s because of politics being played with funding due to a pattern of lack of disbursement of funding to Tim Lim, creator of the Kamen America comic.

Tim Lim and Mark Pellegrini have a huge hit with Kamen America, with several campaigns making well over a hundred thousand dollars for the manga-inspired book on Kickstarter. The team also has run campaigns repeatedly on IndieGoGo for more than five years.

Not only do they have a very popular book, but Lim and Pellegrini have a reputation for delivering their products to customers like clockwork, their books meeting delivery timing goals every single time, a rarity for crowdfunding in comics. In many ways, they are the model creators these platforms should be encouraging.

However, both men have reputations for being conservative, which is often where places like IndieGoGo and Kickstarter take exception when a creator is getting popular enough to get noticed.

Tim Lim posted to his X account detailing the problems he’s had with IndieGoGo regarding payouts for the campaigns over the years with three screenshots detailing the problems he’s had with them. He said, “After 6 years, this might be our last time using @Indiegogo. They are late with our disbursement by 2 weeks: I asked for an update (stating the window THEY provided) & (after a delay) they gave me the schedule for BUTCH KILLIGAN 2. It’s not even the 1st time this has happened.”

The screenshots detail how IndieGoGo has delayed sending funds to the Kamen America creator on three occasions. The first gives a clue it might be politically motivated as it cites being reviewed by Trust & Safety. The second also says, “the issue requires investigation from our Payments team.”

The newest note comes from the Butch Killigan Volume 2 campaign, in which IndieGoGo admits the bok was triggered for disbursement on November 21, 2024, and yet on December 4th, they tell Lim he needed to wait 3-5 business days since that date despite 3-5 business days having already passed.

Whether it’s politically motivated or it’s IndieGoGo running out of money and not being able to pay out their creators is unknown. However, there have been rumors that the company has been in financial trouble in recent years.

IndieGoGo has had a track record of attacking people over politics. The company recently banned comic creator Cecil as he began his Cash Grab 2 campaign earlier this year and banned Chuck Dixon’s Alt-Hero Q, refusing to pay funds after the campaign closed. The latter resulted in a lawsuit and settlement paid out to the creator.

The crowdfunding platform FundMyComic quote tweeted Lim’s post, letting creators know their platform was far safer to use than their competitor. FMC said on X, “This is why we exist. Hoping they will give us a chance. Feel free to ask around. @BloodyRedBaron @jondelarroz or @dickandcomix about their experiences with our platform. Hope to hear from you!”

FundMyComic has gained traction in recent days because of IndieGoGo and Kickstarter banning people over political issues. On the monetary side, FMC pays out creators through the payment system Stripe immediately rather than collecting and holding funds for the duration of the campaign, allowing creators flexibility in being able to work on their projects with the funds while the campaign is active.

Lim indicated he would not be going to FundMyComic for the time being, though others have urged him to on his X thread.

