Andrew Huff has wrapped principal photography on I’m Fine, a 92-minute psychological thriller about a woman who is still living in the pandemic years while everyone around her has moved on. He is asking fans for $5,000 in finishing funds, and the money runs through LOOR TV, a platform where audiences back projects directly and the filmmakers keep full ownership of what they make.

The setup is a really uncomfortable premise that hits close to the worst of the pandemic era. Renee Powell has sealed herself inside her home against an invisible threat. Her career is slipping, her family is slipping, and her grip on reality is going with them. Then her fears seem to take shape, and she has to decide whether the real danger is outside her locked doors or inside her own mind and house. The logline puts it as a choice between the world beyond the latch and whatever is already in the room with her.

Millions of Americans spent months behind closed doors, in masks and face shields, doing what they were told. Most of them walked back out. Some did not, and nearly everyone knows someone who never fully came back. That is the territory Huff is working in, and the production stills in the press kit show he is not treating it as set dressing. One frame shows protective goggles and a mask in an interior shot. Another shows a face shield and gloves. A third is a hand on a door latch. A fourth puts a police officer at a driver’s window, which means Renee’s story reaches past her front door. The last is a scream in low green light, and it is the one frame that tells you this is a thriller and not a drama about staying home.

Fear that outlives its cause is an old subject for storytellers, and Christians have been writing about it for two thousand years. A character who builds a fortress out of dread and then cannot find the way out is a story with a long pedigree. What the lockdown years added was the gear, the signage and a set of rules that many people found hard to put down.

Huff is a novelist, screenwriter and director. He wrote the Shepherd Suspense trilogy and directed Dot Conner: Webtective and The Uncivil War: America Divided. He and his wife Jae own and run Huff Media Productions, which describes its mission as telling exciting stories with “eternal truths.” Jae produces I’m Fine and also appears in it. The cast includes Austin Liddell, Ivan Walters, Charity Spencer and Mariko Giverink, with credits spread across Miracle in Mudville, Christmas North of Nashville, Why We Breath and Nashville 9-1-1. Huff and his wife are a small shop making their own movies on their own terms, and they have already funded and delivered a project on LOOR before.

The platform’s pitch fits the shop. LOOR says the culture that lasts grows from the fans up and not from the top down, with no studio permission slip and no algorithm deciding what gets seen. Fans buy LOOT, the in-app currency, and put it behind the projects they want to see. When a project hits its goal, the creator receives 100% of the cash equivalent and has up to 90 days to release the finished film. The top five backers on the leaderboard earn on-screen credits, from Executive Producer down to Associate Producer, and everyone else gets Special Thanks. Producer credits carry no equity and no share of revenue. Backers are paying to see the film exist, not buying a stake in it.

That is how a lot of independent work gets made now. Eric July built Rippaverse with his audience instead of a publisher. Crowdfunded comics have shipped without a gatekeeper approving a single page. A thriller about a woman who will not admit the world has changed is exactly the kind of film that never clears a studio greenlight meeting, and the filmmakers are going straight to the people who might want to see it.

The trailer, key art and stills are available through the press kit, and the funding page is at loor.tv/show/im-fine.

Is the audience that lived through the lockdown years ready to watch what it did to the people who never walked back out?

UPDATE: The film has been verified and the completed film turned in.