“Snaptic” hit its $60,000 Kickstarter goal in six hours on September 29, pulling in $60,936 from 1,342 backers before the first day was even over. Then, it did the unthinkable, and the game had climbed past $100,000 from more than 2,068 backers with 29 days still left on the clock, putting the project at roughly 240% of its original ask within two days.

The game drops players inside an old, offline laptop built around the aesthetic of early-2000s instant messenger culture, down to a character design that echoes AOL Instant Messenger’s “Running Man” mascot, though the project has no official connection to AOL. Players control Anon, a featureless humanoid who can transform into a marble and magnetize himself to surfaces to navigate the machine’s digital interior, a physics-based puzzle-platformer built around that single mechanic.

The goal of the game is to find the laptop’s Wi-Fi password, and getting there means digging through cache files, old chat logs, and camcorder footage left behind on the machine. The developers describe the stakes directly: “If the mystery is not solved, Anon’s friends could be lost forever as the files around them are destroyed.” The campaign promises what the team calls “a surprisingly emotional story,” populated by characters players meet across the laptop’s digital landscape, each with their own reason for wanting the network back online.

The visual style draws from PS1-era graphics, Frutiger Aero design, and the look of home camcorder footage from the period, built around motion graphics choices meant to recreate a specific slice of early-2000s internet culture rather than a generic retro throwback.

With the base goal cleared in hours, the campaign has moved into stretch-goal territory. Planned additions include filming real camcorder footage with live actors rather than relying entirely on in-engine recreation, expanded language localization, console ports beyond the current PC-only plan, and an animated opening sequence. The game is currently slated for PC release through Steam, with no release date announced yet.

The project comes from a developer who built an audience through short-form meme videos before turning “Snaptic” into a full game, a path increasingly common among indie developers who build a following on one platform before converting it into funding on another.

A $60,000 ask clearing in six hours, then nearly tripling within two days, is the kind of number crowdfunded games rarely hit without an existing fanbase behind them. This one did it on concept and aesthetic alone.

What do you think is driving the appeal here, the Y2K nostalgia, the puzzle mechanic, or just a pitch nobody else is making right now?