Roland Moritz, the founder of Kvltgames and the main developer of The Great Rebellion, blasted developer NineToPlay and its Medieval Legacy game for “rewriting and erasing” European history.

In a post to X, Moritz wrote, “Wow, very medieval, much legacy. Rewriting and erasing our history one piece of media at a time.”

“This is how normalization works,” he explains. “No matter how wrong, keep repeating something often enough and eventually the normoids will accept it. They will literally forget things used to be different.”

“To the point where you will look unhinged for pointing it out,” he added.

In a similar vein, Moritz shared, “Stories are always referring to things in the real world and the stories in our heads then go on to influence the real world again in turn. If that wasn't the case, we wouldn't have trillion dollar efforts to influence the stories people tell and consume.”

“That sounds like a pretty banal thing to say,” he added. But man I would be rich if I had a Euro for every time I hear ‘shut up it's just a story bro, it's only fiction bro!’ Maybe somebody should tell the people at BlackRock that it's ‘just a fictional story, it doesn't matter, let people enjoy things!’”

What do you make of Moritz’s comments about Medieval Legacy?

