Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Feb 5, 2025

Roland is absolutely correct and gives the most concise response to the "it's optional" cope. Also The Great Rebellion remains the best based game ever and it was my GOTY from last year.

Reply
Share
Dan Eveland's avatar
Dan Eveland
Feb 5, 2025

They use motion capture to make buttsex scenes? Ewwwwwwww!!!!!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture