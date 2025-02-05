Roland Moritz, the founder of Kvltgames and the main developer for The Great Rebellion, trashed Warhorse Studios and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II as “gay and anti-european subversive trash.”

In a post to X under The Great Rebellion handle, Moritz wrote, “KCD2 is gay and anti-european subversive trash.”

He then addressed the game’s Creative Director Daniel Vavra, “Vavra is, however, smarter about subversion than the full-on deranged leftist devs who produced the last big flops like DA or Concord. KCD2 has only just the right amount of this stuff to allow players to cope and I am sure many will just lap it up.”

In a previous post, he elaborated, “Listen, I don't care in the slightest how ‘optional’ your content in a game may be. If you found it necessary for the gay buttsex to be in there and put in the effort and use up the budget needed for creating the gay buttsex scene, if you pay for mocap, scripting and having voiceovers recorded for it and put it through QA you do it because is important to you personally that the gay buttsex has to be in the game. At any point could you have decided to put those resources to a million different things instead.”

“People need to keep in mind that game content doesn't suddenly appear in a game project and everybody's like ‘oh wow, I guess that just happened!’ No, very deliberate effort and work was put into making sure man-on-man anal sex features as part of your game and you can't gaslight me into ignoring it,” he explained.

Moritz’s comments come in the wake of Vavra confirming the game had a homosexual scene in it and IGN revealing that Vavra and his Warhorse Studios team created an animated gay sex scene with the game’s main character Henry and his friend Hans.

Vavra confirmed the scene on Facebook in January. He wrote, “So after the leftists cursing me at Nazi's for 10 years, now Nazi's cursing me at Jews because Saudi Arabia might want to ban KCD because of the homosexual scene.”

He reiterated that the scene existed on X, “KCD is an RPG, you are responsible for your decisions. If you want Henry to try a same-sex adventure, feel free. If you don’t want to, you don’t have to. All affairs are (and were in KCD1) purely optional. The characters are perfectly aware, that it was a forbidden sin.”

After the game’s release, IGN confirmed that the scene depicts Henry engaging in sodomy with Hans.

What do you make of Moritz’ rebuke of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios, and Daniel Vavra?

