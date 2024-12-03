Aaron Sparrow, the creator of Kneel Before Doomface, put Marvel Comics on blast in the wake of the company’s West Coast Avengers #1 release.

Sparrow shared a panel of Iron Man wearing his outdated Silver Centurion armor driving on a scooter in California.

In the panel, War Machine informs Stark, “Tony? It’s War Machine--The Sovereign Sons are rallying at the old railway. There are hostages.”

Stark responds, “I’m inbound, but Start without me--I’m experiencing technical difficulties.”

READ: Marvel Comics Turns Deadpool Into A Furry In Chasm: Curse of Kaine #4

Sparrow reacted to the panel and wrote, “Marvel wants to die. It DESERVES to die.”

He continued, “It is filled with cultural locusts who don’t respect these characters, or the creators that came before and made them great. They turn the work of these creative giants into insipid jokes.”

Sparrow made it clear, he took particular issue with the fact that Iron Man is wearing a helmet over top of his Silver Centurion suit, which already has a helmet.

He wrote, “That’s actually the pray that infuriated me the most. ‘It’s funneeeee!’”

READ: Washington DC's Comic-Con Openly Tells Christians Not To Attend After Receiving Pushback Over "Pride Programming"

To make matters worse, writer Gerry Duggan and artist Danny Kim doubled down on the “joke” when Iron Man rendezvoused with War Machine, Ultron, Blue Bolt, and Spider-Woman.

Iron Man says, “…Long story. Long night. Blue Bolt, I need a jump.”

Blue Bolt responds, “Dude. No. This is embarrassing. I should’ve stayed in prison.”

Iron Man replies, “I’ll pay you.”

While the joke infuriated him, Sparrow also acknowledged that Marvel’s incompetence and malice towards the characters provides him an opportunity to capitalize.

Responding to YouTuber WorldClassBS, he wrote, “Yup! More fodder for us to parody! I already have three Kneel Before Doomface jokes based off of this idiocy.”

READ: Gay Superman Writer Tom Taylor Admits He Uses BlueSky To Hide From Comic Book Fan Criticism

To that point, Sparrow’s Kickstarter for Kneel Before Doomface has 11 hours left and has already achieved over double its funding goal. It has grossed $16,815 from 428 backers so far.

The description for the comic states, “Ultimate victory was within Doomface's grasp. He had assembled the pieces of The Mystic Crown of Regency and humbled the world's heroes- until he vanished. Now, thanks to the blundering antics of a "Ghost Hunting" reality show, the arch-villain has been ripped back into present day... only to find the world he knew replaced by a chaotic, social-media fueled, self-obsessed circus where even supervillains must learn to evolve!”

“Aided by Lexi Vega- a sharp-witted, sexy TV producer turned reluctant majordomo- Doomface must learn to navigate and conquer an unrecognizable world,” the description continues. “Together, they'll navigate the shifting landscape of modern villainy... him, determined to tear through a world that has forgotten him, and her, getting a crash-course in the often murky and always deadly supervillain politics... and learning how it compares and contrasts the shallow and vapid promises of Hollywood!”

“Old enemies will fall. New alliances will rise,” it concludes. “And a dark legend will be reborn!”

What do you make of Sparrow’s comments regarding Marvel Comics? Become a paid member to leave a comment and let us know.

If you enjoy raucous comedy like The Tick or The Venture Bros with superhero action, drama, and consistent characters and stakes back Kneel Before Doomface on Kickstarter.

NEXT: DC Comics Has Superman Lecture Batman On White Privilege In Tom Taylor's New Detective Comics #1091