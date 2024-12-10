Indiana Jones and the Great Circle never made it out of the gate as upon release the game has only been able to achieve 12,138 concurrent players.

The game hit its all-time peak concurrent player count of 12,138 a day after it released to Steam.

It’s likely that number will increase throughout the week and into its first weekend, but it’s hard to imagine it getting over 50,000 let alone 100,000.

As a comparison, the game is pulling just above half of the interest of Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s peak when looking at Google Trends.

Despite performing worse than Veilguard, AndyPants Gaming explains that the game is not woke.

He said, “If you think about what myself and others do on these channels, we are begging companies to go back to normal ass video games. Stop pushing political agendas, just tell classic stories. Stop inserting 2024 politics.”

“And I’ve got to give them credit, they gave us what we’ve been asking for. It’s not much, but it’s a start. I’m not going to call the Great Circle based, but it feels like a classic return to focus on fun in games and there is barely a whiff of modern politics in the 25 hours that I’ve played.”

So that begs the question, why is the game not doing well? Well, there are a number of factors. Maybe the biggest factor is that The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm tarnished the Indiana Jones brand with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The movie, which came out last year, has a middling IMDb score of just 6.5.

Pop culture critic Gary Buechler aka Nerdrotic made no bones about it, “Our expectations were not subverted. Kathleen Kennedy and Lucasfilm, once again, desecrated a beloved character. One that they just hadn’t gotten around to yet. And yes, Indiana Jones was sacrificed on the altar of agenda to bolster another brunette British woman.”

Furthermore, when MachineGames initially promoted the game, they declared that it was a game for the modern audience and they had an employee wearing a shirt promoting disordered, degenerate behavior doing so.

It also showed footage of the new female lead, Gina Lombardi, condescending Indy.

To make matters even worse, Lucasfilm Games’ Craig Derrick described Lombardi as his intellectual equal.

He said in an interview on Lucasfilm.com, “Gina is the perfect ally for Indy. She’s endlessly curious, incredibly sharp, and has a personal stake in the journey. She not only challenges and assists the player but also serves as an intellectual equal to Indy, bringing depth to the adventure.”

“Gina adds a personal dimension to the story, making the journey about more than just finding another artifact for a museum. I believe players are really going to connect with her and root for her story,” he added.

And as AndyPants Gaming notes the game is being made by a subsidiary of Microsoft, who has been pushing the woke agenda and very aggressively so throughout all of its subsidiaries such as Compulsion Games, Obsidian Entertainment, and Bethesda.

He stated, “I don’t recommend buying this. I would play it on Game Pass for $5 or whatever so Microsoft makes as little money as possible. They are an incredibly racist company that is actively discriminating against white men right now. They have not fired Avowed developer Matt Hansen who went on [Twitter] and boldly proclaimed that he is refusing to hire white people. Dude is still working at the company.”

He also pointed to making Melissa Boone the Chief of Staff of Halo Studios’. As noted on Microsoft’s website, Boone “manages manages research across several Xbox franchises and experiences, including Ninja Theory, Compulsion Games, Double Fine Studios, and the Xbox Store. She also leads research in diversity, inclusion, and accessibility across Xbox’s games and experiences, with a focus on making Xbox a place where everyone has fun!”

And then another factor is just the type of game that it is. AndyPants shares, “If you really love Indiana Jones, want to play an interactive movie, can stomach the first person perspective and okay with a bit of walking simulator gameplay this is the one for you. However, if you were hoping for loads of action, loads of guns, or an open world to explore this is not the game for you.”

What do you make of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle only hitting just over 12,000 peak concurrent players?

