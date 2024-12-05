Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Creative Director Axel Torvenius sells Satanic ritual items through his online web store.

YouTuber Andy Pants Gaming brought the webstore to the public’s attention. He wrote on X, “Creative Director of Indiana Jones & The Gay Circle is a satanist. This is his ecommerce store. torvenius.store.”

He then shared pictures of a pentagram altar disc that is described as a ritual item as well as a box of Goetia demon seals.

On his webstore, Torvenius has an entire “Occult” category with subcategories that include Altar & Ritual, Card Decks, Coin Sets, Runes, and Goetia.

For those unfamiliar with the term “Goetia,” it is derived from the Greek word goēteia, which means witchcraft or sorcery. It primarily derives from a grimoire used to summon and control 72 demons.

To be clear, the Catechism of the Catholic Church states, “All forms of divination are to be rejected: recourse to Satan or demons, conjuring up the dead or other practices falsely supposed to ‘unveil’ the future. Consulting horoscopes, astrology, palm reading, interpretation of omens and lots, the phenomena of clairvoyance, and recourse to mediums all conceal a desire for power over time, history, and, in the last analysis, other human beings, as well as a wish to conciliate hidden powers. They contradict the honor, respect, and loving fear that we owe to God alone.”

It adds, “All practices of magic or sorcery, by which one attempts to tame occult powers, so as to place them at one’s service and have a supernatural power over others—even if this were for the sake of restoring their health—are gravely contrary to the virtue of religion. These practices are even more to be condemned when accompanied by the intention of harming someone, or when they have recourse to the intervention of demons. Wearing charms is also reprehensible. Spiritism often implies divination or magical practices; the Church for her part warns the faithful against it. Recourse to so-called traditional cures does not justify either the invocation of evil powers or the exploitation of another’s credulity.”

What do you make of Torvenius’ selling Satanic ritual items on his webstore? Become a paid member to leave a comment and support our journalism.

